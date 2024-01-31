Water Tower Research President & Co-Founder Shawn Severson To Speak At 2024 Microcap Conference

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) January 31, 2024, ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Water Tower Research ( ) is pleased to announce that President & Co-Founder Shawn Severson will speak at the 2024 Microcap Conference . This year's event will be held at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino from Tuesday, January 30 to Thursday, February 1 and will feature presentations from publicly traded microcap companies as well as private companies in healthcare, technology, financial services, and energy.

Severson will be a speaker on the What Microcaps Need to Do to Attract Institutional Investors panel, which will take place at 2:20 pm ET on Thursday, February 1. Commenting on the upcoming conference, Severson stated,“Building awareness and greater investor engagement is critical for all microcap companies. I am excited to be participating on this panel and to be a part of the 2024 Microcap Conference. This should be an exciting year for small-cap stocks, and we look forward to bringing so many companies and investors together at this event.”

WTR clients presenting at this year's Microcap Conference include Alternus Clean Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCE), Aspira Women's Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH), Greenland Technologies Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GTEC), InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INM), RE Royalties Ltd. (OTC: RROYF), Ring Energy, Inc. (AMEX: REI), and Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH).

Investors interested in attending the conference can register here . Space permitting, qualified investors may attend at no charge.

Ab out Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content are distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.