               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Carlyle Group Co-Founder


1/31/2024 10:11:03 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Abbott Positive on Product Launch

  • Seagate Joins with OORT to Increase Infrastructure
  • Novo Rockets on Q4 Figures
  • Boeing Narrows Losses, Holds off on Guidance
  • Starbucks' Q4 Earnings Miss Targets As Sales Slump Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Ambrose O'Callagha - Wednesday, January 31, 2024

    Carlyle Group Co-Founder

    The Baltimore Orioles are a Major League Baseball team that plays in the AL East, which is home to the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Tampa Bay Rays. Historically, it has proven to be one of the toughest divisions in baseball. Peter Angelos assembled a group of investors to purchase the Orioles all the way back in 1993, positioning himself as principal owner.

    After three decades of ownership, the Angelos family finally elected to pursue a sale of the team this year. Recent reports suggest that a private equity group led by David Rubenstein and Mike Arougheti. David Rubenstein is a Baltimore native and co-founder and co-chairman of the Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG).

    The Carlyle Group is a Washington D.C.-based investment firm that specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. Its shares have increased 1.9% month-over-month as of close on Tuesday, January 30. Meanwhile, this financial stock has jumped 13% in the year-over-year period.

    Rubenstein's private equity group will reportedly fork over $1.725 billion to purchase the Baltimore Orioles. Under the structure of the current purchase agreement, Rubenstein will take over as the team's controlling owner. Major League Baseball must still approve the sale of the Orioles. The league's owners are set to meet next week in Orlando, Florida, where onlookers can expect that a vote on the subject will take place. A sale must be approved by at least 75% of the 30 major league teams.





    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN31012024000212011056ID1107792497


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search