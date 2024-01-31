Sustainiam Announces To Launch I

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Sustainiam, a leading market infrastructure provider for the global energy transition, is launching trading in renewable energy certificates (RECs) based on the International REC Standard (I-REC) and the Evident registry on its EmX (Emission Exchange). This strategic move aims to diversify the range of global RECs available on the platform, opening up opportunities for active exchange participants to engage in the I-REC market and enhancing price discovery and liquidity formation.

This initiative aligns with the growing interest in the global trade of renewable energy assets.

Diverse Solutions for the Energy Transition: “In the energy transition, there's no one-size-fits-all solution. Participants require a diverse toolkit to realize their decarbonization strategies. I-RECs represent a valuable addition to the varied set of voluntary and compliance RECs and carbon credits accessible through Sustainiam,” commented Sapna Nijhawan, Founder of Sustainiam.“This is especially significant for multinational corporations seeking to address Scope 2 emissions in countries lacking compliance markets for renewables.”