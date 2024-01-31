Michael Ambrose, MD, MPH, A Family Physician With The University Of West Florida

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 31, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Dr. Michael Ambrose is a distinguished medical professional with a long and illustrious career. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from the University of Mississippi in 1976 and was commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy. Serving as a Damage Control Assistant on the USS Shenandoah, Dr. Ambrose gained valuable experience and honed his skills.

In 1977, Dr. Ambrose furthered his education by entering the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he successfully graduated in 1981. Following this, he completed his internship at the Naval Regional Medical Center in Oakland, California. Driven by a passion for aviation and medicine, he attended the U.S. Navy Flight Surgeon School and obtained his certification in Aerospace Medicine in 1990. Additionally, he pursued a Master's degree in Public Health from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the same year.

To expand his expertise, Dr. Ambrose underwent a residency in Family Medicine at the Naval Hospital in Pensacola, Florida, from 1989 to 1992, becoming board certified in Family Practice in 1992. His dedication and commitment led him to be chosen to lead the Repatriated Prisoner of War Study, later known as the Robert E. Mitchell Center for Prisoner of War Studies, at the Naval Operational Medicine Institute. He served in this capacity until his retirement in 2003, after more than 26 years of honorable service in the Navy.

In 2003, Dr. Ambrose joined the University of South Alabama College of Medicine as an Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, where he made significant contributions for over 17 years. During this time, he also served as a member of the Secretary of Veterans' Affairs Advisory Committee on Former Prisoners of War for nearly two decades. His expertise and insights were invaluable in providing recommendations to the Secretary on health issues concerning former Prisoners of War.

In 2019, Dr. Ambrose embarked on a new chapter in his career by joining the Student Health Services of the University of West Florida. Here, he continues to fulfill his passion for medicine and enjoys engaging with the student population. Dr. Ambrose is a distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Aerospace Medical Association. He is also recognized as an Honorary Vietnam Prisoner of War, reflecting his unwavering commitment to serving his country and those in need.

Dr. Ambrose's extensive experience, coupled with his dedication to medical research and education, makes him an invaluable asset to the field of medicine. His contributions have left a lasting impact on the healthcare community, and his continued service at the University of West Florida ensures that students receive exceptional care and guidance.

Learn More about Dr. Michael Ambrose:

Through his findatopdoc profile, or through University of West Florida,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey towards optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.