Breakthrough In Global E-Commerce: Buybase Launches Alpha Release Of Its Global Integrated ERP Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - In a significant development for SMEs and corporate entities, Buybase, a joint venture between Canada's Buybase Inc. and America's SST Tek Inc., has commenced alpha testing of its integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and global import-export platform at the end of October 2023. This innovative platform, which is set to be launched in December 2024, developed through collaborative R&D efforts, aims to connect businesses across diverse markets with its comprehensive ERP solutions, setting the stage to forge a novel trade ecosystem, linking global markets with a focus on Türkiye, Canada, and the US.

Spearheaded by Dr. Salim Satir, an entrepreneur with over two decades of experience in Canada, Buybase is poised to disrupt the way global commerce is conducted. Envisioned as a digital ecosystem that transforms the digital marketplace, it offers comprehensive solutions that address a company's needs end-to-end.







Caption: Integrated ERP ecosystem Buybase launches alpha version

Fragmented structure of products and services is an obstacle to growth

Highlighting the challenges faced by business owners in navigating a multitude of online platforms and solutions, Dr. Salim Satir noted that this fragmented landscape impedes growth, escalates costs, and complicates expansion into global markets.

Dr. Satir explained that the Buybase ecosystem, designed to facilitate digital transformation in a swiftly evolving business environment through an integrated enterprise resource management platform, consolidates a suite of solutions for comprehensive end-to-end global trade:



Transport Management System (TMS)

Warehouse Management System (WMS)

Inventory Management System (IMS)

Order Management System (OMS)

Payment System

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Digital Asset Management (DAM)

Learning Management System (LMS) Human Resource Management System (HRM)

Buybase sets out to streamline operations by amalgamating various business functions into a single, cost-efficient platform, with the overarching goal of establishing an international digital ecosystem.

Elaborating on their plan to expand globally, Dr. Satir explained, "Companies engaged in import and export within the ecosystem's countries will now have the ability to market their goods and services both locally and globally. This initiative is poised to herald a new era in e-trade."

Positioning businesses for the seismic changes that lie ahead

While 2023 witnessed high interest rates and economic contraction, alongside critical issues like wars, geopolitical tensions, changing consumer expectations, and the impacts of climate change, it also set the stage for 2024.

Dr. Salim Satir, addressing the potential of 2024 to bring substantial change to the business landscape, commented, "Buybase, uniquely designed with a glocal (global-local) perspective and offering local solutions with a global vision, will empower businesses to adapt and thrive amidst these seismic shifts with its scalable architecture."

He added, "Buybase is tailored to overcome international trade bottlenecks through technological innovation and its ecosystem. It efficiently manages intercontinental deliveries and assumes responsibility for this process with its exclusive delivery network."

Buybase will differentiate using search, optimization and centralization solutions

The beta version of Buybase, which commenced alpha testing in late October 2023, is set to onboard its first SMEs and corporate entities into the ecosystem in 2024. Initially, Buybase aims to set itself apart from the competition with its TMS, WMS, and DAM solutions.

- TMS : Once in the ecosystem, users will have the capability to search, compare, and book carrier services and prices on the platform, locally and internationally. Additionally, Buybase TMS offers comprehensive tracking of the entire shipping process up to delivery.

- WMS : Designed for online retailers, manufacturers, and brick-and-mortar stores, Buybase WMS will facilitate inventory tracking and warehouse optimization. This solution addresses the needs of all B2C and B2B companies, encompassing workflow automation, delivery tracking, and order synchronization including multi-warehouse inventory management.

- DAM : The Buybase Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution will allow businesses to centralize and make accessible a diverse range of content to both internal and external sources. Integrated with all applications in the Buybase ecosystem, DAM will enhance process automation by providing complete control over businesses" digital assets.

Contact: Deepika Satır, ...

