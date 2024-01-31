Introducing Cielo Smart Thermostat Eco: Redefining Home Climate Control

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Revolutionize Your Home Climate Control with Features Beyond the Norm

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Cielo WiGle Inc. (Cielo ), an established brand in smart home climate control technology, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, Cielo Smart Thermostat Eco.





Offered at an unbeatable value and loaded with advanced features, the Cielo Smart Thermostat Eco is set to redefine the way homeowners experience comfort and energy efficiency. It offers unparalleled convenience and flexibility with DIY installation, personalized schedules, threshold templates, global control, usage history, vacation mode, geofencing, and more.

The Cielo Smart Thermostat Eco prioritizes user convenience with a straightforward installation process. Homeowners can easily set up and configure the thermostat without the need for professional assistance, saving time and installation costs. The thermostat comes with a C-Wire adapter, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of HVAC systems, including conventional systems up to (2H/2C) and heat pumps (4H/2C) with auxiliary heat.

Whether you prefer a consistent temperature throughout the day or personalized settings for different times, it adapts to individual needs with preset and custom scheduling options. The Cielo Smart Thermostat Eco simplifies home temperature management by offering threshold templates that cater to various preferences, including Energy Saver, Comfort, Optimal, and Advanced. Users can effortlessly choose and customize these settings to match their lifestyle. The advanced algorithm offers deeper insights into your energy usage patterns.

"We've always been dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in smart home climate control solutions," said the CEO of Cielo, Waseem Amer. "With a focus on affordability, ease of use, and advanced features, Cielo Smart Thermostat Eco will empower homeowners to take control of their home climate in a smarter and more efficient way."

What sets Cielo apart from other options in the market is that it provides a single user-friendly app to control all types of HVAC systems. Moreover, using Cielo Linked , users can effortlessly link their central air conditioning system with room air conditioners, such as mini-split, window, and portable units, for optimal energy utilization.

The Cielo Smart Thermostat Eco effortlessly works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Shortcuts, SmartThings, and IFTTT, providing a truly connected smart home experience.

ABOUT CIELO

Cielo is the leading manufacturer of smart AC controllers and smart thermostats, offering intelligent climate control.

Cielo WiGle is the proud recipient of the Product of the Year award in AHR Expo 2023 among a list of 1700 participating companies from around the globe. Cielo has landed a spot thrice on Inc. 5000, ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies.

