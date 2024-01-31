RIGID Constructors Appoints Steve Means As CEO To Lead Future Growth

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / RIGID Constructors, a prominent player in the heavy construction industry, announces a momentous transition as Steve Means takes the helm as the new Chief Executive Officer. This significant announcement marks a pivotal moment for RIGID, highlighting the company's commitment to growth and innovation, and positioning itself for a future of continued success.

RIGID Constructors CEO, Steve Means

The new CEO, Steve Means brings a wealth of experience and a strategic vision that aligns seamlessly with the company's trajectory. His proven track record of leadership and innovative thinking positions him as the ideal leader to continue RIGID's success story, steering the company to new heights in the evolving construction industry.

With over 30 years of experience in civil, electrical, and mechanical construction, Steve Means brings a track record of success to his role as CEO. As a respected industry leader, he possesses deep expertise in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and project integration. Steve has led large projects and seamlessly integrated them into effective asset management programs, showcasing his suitability to guide RIGID Constructors into a thriving future.

As a US Army veteran, Steve Means brings a philosophy rooted in empowerment, accountability, and ownership to his role as CEO. Drawing from his military experience, Steve embodies the qualities of a results-driven leader, emphasizing effective communication and organizational cohesion, which positions him to cultivate a culture of excellence at RIGID Constructors, promoting mentorship, talent development, and operational improvements across all levels of the organization.

Commenting on his appointment, Steve Means said, "I am honored to lead RIGID Constructors into a new era of growth and excellence. RIGID's commitment to precision construction and community enhancement aligns with my vision for driving success in the construction industry. Together, we will continue to build on the legacy of excellence that defines RIGID Constructors."

This is a transformative moment for RIGID Constructors, indicating a distinct shift toward a visionary future. In the dynamic evolution of any successful organization, transitions at the forefront are intrinsic to progress. RIGID Constructors acknowledges with gratitude the contributions of its previous guiding force, former CEO Cody Fortier. Looking ahead, RIGID Constructors eagerly anticipates the opportunities under Steve Means' leadership. With an experienced CEO at the helm, RIGID is poised to reach new milestones, solidifying its position as an industry leader.

The entire RIGID team is enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead. We extend a cordial invitation to our valued partners, clients, and stakeholders to join us on this exceptional journey toward sustained success and accomplishment in the construction industry.

