Number Of Countries Importing Services From Azercosmos Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Last year, the Space Agency Azercosmos under the Ministry of
Digital Development and Transport exported satellite
telecommunication services worth 19.8 million US dollars to 48
countries, Azernews reports.
This was reported in the January issue of the Export Review of
the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms.
This is 6 more countries and 6.8 million USD or 25.6 % less than
in 2022, respectively.
In 2023, Azercosmos' income from service exports made up 78 % of
its total income.
The top five exporters of satellite telecommunication services
in the reporting period are the United Kingdom with 5.8 million US
dollars, Luxembourg with 4.1 million US dollars, the United Arab
Emirates with 1.6 million US dollars, Germany with 1 million US
dollars and 724.9 thousand Nigeria settled with the US dollar.
In the last month of 2023 alone, Azercosmos exported services
worth 1.8 million US dollars to 45 countries, which is 9 more
countries and 0.5 million US dollars ( 21.7 %) less than the
indicators of a year ago.
MENAFN31012024000195011045ID1107792465
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.