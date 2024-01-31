Baku Stock Exchange JSC To Cooperate With ADA University

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A Memorandum of Understanding on the principles of cooperation
between ADA University and Baku Stock Exchange CJSC (BSE) was
signed, Azernews reports.
The document was signed by Fariz Ismayilzadeh, the vice-rector
of ADA University, as well as the director of the Institute of
Development and Diplomacy, and Ruslan Khalilov, the chairman of the
Board of Baku Stock Exchange.
The memorandum envisages close cooperation and unification of
efforts on education and career development of ADA University
students. According to the agreement, Baku Stock Exchange will
organize knowledge exchange sessions, production and voluntary
internship programs for students in various directions.
Fariz Ismayilzadeh noted that with this cooperation, we create
conditions for our students to see the real work environment and
get valuable ideas and experiences from professionals. We also
introduce our students to learning methods that go beyond
textbooks, preparing them for success in ever-changing and evolving
fields.
Ruslan Khalilov, Chairman of the Board of the Baku Stock
Exchange, said that the Memorandum also provides for the company's
support for the projects proposed by the educational institution,
and for the company's employees to participate in such events as
guest speakers.
