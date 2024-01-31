Ukrainian Air Defenses Intercept Enemy Missile In Kryvyi Rih District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have destroyed an enemy missile in the Kryvyi Rih district.

Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"'Minus' one enemy missile! Our air defense forces destroyed it in the Kryvyi Rih district of the region. I thank the defenders of the sky from the Air Command East," Lukashuk wrote.

Yevhen Sytnychenko, head of the Kryvyi Rih district military administration, earlier posted on Telegram that an explosion rang out in the Kryvyi Rih district during an air raid alert.

In the early hours of Wednesday, January 31, Russian forces launched two kamikaze drones at the Kryvyi Rih district. One of them was shot down, and another hit civilian infrastructure.