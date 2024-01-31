Ukrainian, Brazilian Foreign Ministers Discuss Peace Formula, Trade Projects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine and Mauro Vieira of Brazil have discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and mutually beneficial trade and economic projects between the two countries.

The Ukrainian foreign policy chief announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"During our call today, my Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira and I talked about the latest developments in the implementation of Zelensky's Peace Formula," Kuleba said.

He also informed Vieira of the ongoing work with Switzerland to organize the Global Peace Summit.

Both ministers also underlined Ukraine and Brazil's shared commitment to expanding bilateral relations, including initiating mutually beneficial trade and economic projects.

As was earlier reported, the third meeting of foreign policy and national security advisers to discuss the Ukrainian Peace Formula was held in Malta in October. Representatives from 66 countries and international organizations attended the event.

On January 14, in Davos, the participants in a meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors considered the other five points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the progress made in their implementation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Swiss counterpart Viola Amherd agreed to start preparations for the holding of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland at the level of state leaders.

The Ukraine-initiated summit may take place in February.