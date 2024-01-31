Global Smartphone Market Declined Just 4% In 2023 Amid Signs Of Stabilization

Worldwide Smartphone Market 2023

Global smartphone market 2023

"The recovery in emerging markets led to a rebound in the second half of 2023, narrowing the decline," commented Sanyam Chaurasia, Senior Analyst at Canalys. "Benefiting from additional strategic focus and resources from vendors who launched a slew of mass-market models, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East showed strong recovery momentum from Q3 2023 onward. Meanwhile, as macroeconomic conditions improved in the APAC region, consumer demand significantly increased toward the end of the year. TRANSSION and Xiaomi have benefited from these strong mass-market rebounds, achieving remarkable year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter. However, mature markets, including Mainland China, Europe and North America, still face strong headwinds due to subdued consumer spending and reduced channel investments. In 2024, emerging markets will remain a strategic battleground for most smartphone vendors seeking growth."

"Smartphone vendors witnessed a significant profitability improvement despite the market declining in 2023," remarked Toby Zhu, Senior Analyst at Canalys. "Vendors have been cautious with their business operations by streamlining expenses and focusing on their key markets in response to the market downturn. Meanwhile, the overall inventory backlog was largely reduced in H1 2023, elevating the operating pressures for vendors to clear inventory. Lastly, components and chipset prices were relatively low over the past year, allowing vendors to increase profit margins and develop competitive products. Vendors feel more confident financially in capturing any nascent demand and supporting more flexible incentive measures."

"Investing in on-device AI for the high-end segment and expanding shipments in mid-to-low-end segments will become two strategic directions for smartphone vendors in 2024," said Zhu. "AI will span from product level differentiation to operational and corporate strategy, varying across companies. Samsung will incorporate generative AI in its long-term product strategy. At the same time, Chinese vendors such as Xiaomi, vivo, OPPO and HONOR have already released flagship devices with gen AI capabilities

in their home markets. On the other hand, vendors will continue to focus on increasing volume and scales to maintain their wallet share and priority level in retail channels and supply chains even in the volatile environment. The mass-market segment will be the center for vendors, while value-for-money proposition and affordability are core product strategies in the short term."