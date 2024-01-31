(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
On 30th January 2024, the High Commission participated in a regular meeting of the East African Community (EAC) Ambassadors' Group. The group brings together EAC Heads of Mission accredited to the Federal Republic of Nigeria with residence in Abuja to discuss matters of mutual interest to EAC Members State.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria.
MENAFN31012024002747001784ID1107792456
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.