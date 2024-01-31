Delta Cargo Launches E-Commerce Solution Deliverdirect In Collaboration With Smartkargo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Cargo is excited to announce the launch of its newest product,

DeliverDirect, developed in collaboration with SmartKargo. DeliverDirect is a door-to-door delivery service for the U.S. market, offering a competitive and customizable solution for e-commerce retailers seeking to optimize their direct-to-consumer shipping solutions.

With DeliverDirect, Delta Cargo pioneers an innovative domestic carrier approach, providing swift service with transparent pricing for e-commerce and small parcel delivery.

From initial warehouse pickup to delivery at the end consumer's doorstep, DeliverDirect is a fast, seamless, end-to-end service that upgrades traditional ground or air shipping services utilized by most current e-tailers. Small package shippers will benefit from increased shipping speeds, an uncomplicated pricing structure, proactive alert management, transparent tracking and reporting, and access to Delta's vast domestic network.

"We are thrilled to introduce DeliverDirect, our new offer for the small parcel delivery market," shared Alison Ricker, Managing Director, Delta Cargo Global Sales. "Through our strategic collaboration with SmartKargo, DeliverDirect gives e-tailers an alternative transportation solution that fits their customers' requirements, and we envision that this service will prove to be a fast, reliable and cost-effective solution."

The DeliverDirect offering can be tailored to shippers' needs with a variety of service innovations that empower customers to customize according to their unique preferences. These service innovations include: personalized pick-up times, geo-fenced notifications for consumers, multiple delivery attempts, signature-required deliveries, proof of delivery with photos, and access to advanced reporting features for a complete comprehensive service that aligns seamlessly with a variety of needs.

"E-commerce shippers are looking for simple, faster and more reliable alternatives to deliver their products to consumers. Delta Cargo has a vision for small package delivery that will transform the U.S. market and continue to diversify their already robust offering in the air cargo market. Their innovative approach makes them a fantastic partner for SmartKargo, and we look forward to growing this service together," stated Milind Tavshikar, CEO and Founder of SmartKargo.

To learn more about DeliverDirect and how to leverage this innovative service, visit .

For questions, please reach out to [email protected] .

About Delta Cargo

Delta Cargo offers access to an industry-leading global network, carrying billions of cargo ton-miles each year and reaching hundreds of destinations. Whether it's transporting e-commerce deliveries, life-saving pharmaceuticals, organs for transplant, fresh flowers or seasonal produce, Delta Cargo's strong product portfolio provides world-class service for every customer's needs.

About SmartKargo

SmartKargo empowers airlines and small package shippers with the technology platform to leverage the speed only an airline can provide. Whether it's a cargo company shipping from Miami to Bogota, or a retailer looking to send a package from New York to Los Angeles – SmartKargo is the innovative solution that enables shippers to battle the status quo. With deep expertise in air cargo, technology, and e-commerce, SmartKargo enables airlines to open new revenue streams through e-commerce package shipping and delivery. SmartKargo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with key offices in India, the Philippines, Brazil, and Canada.

