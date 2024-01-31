Unwrap A World Of Sweetness With New HI-CHEW® Dessert Mix

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Three nostalgic dessert-inspired flavors are now available nationwide

HI-CHEW® , the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy, has announced the newest addition to its innovative product line-up: HI-CHEW® Dessert Mix. HI-CHEW® Dessert Mix combines the same long-lasting chewy texture with classic dessert-inspired flavors that take your taste buds on a decadent flavor journey: Strawberry Ice Cream, Key Lime Pie and Candy Apple .

Take a trip down memory lane with HI-CHEW® Dessert Mix, as the iconic American dessert flavors invoke a sense of nostalgia that resonates with brand fans and candy enthusiasts alike. Consumers will find themselves unwrapping a world of sweetness with each chewlet invoking heartwarming memories of trips to the fall fair and the sound of neighborhood ice cream trucks, or a tart treat on a hot summer day. This new mix promises something extraordinary and unique for every sweet tooth out there:



Key Lime Pie:

A lime-forward, tart and citrusy chewlet, complemented by subtle hints of graham cracker crust.

Strawberry Ice Cream:

A fresh take on the beloved frozen treat, this flavor is creamy and sweet, perfectly balanced by fruity notes of strawberry. Candy Apple:

An innovative twist on the classic, red candy coated apple, this chewlet features a slightly tangy, crisp apple flavor with hints of sugary sweetness.

HI-CHEW® Dessert Mix is a bold expansion on HI-CHEW's innovative product line-up, setting itself apart from the brand's traditional fruit flavors and combinations. Since its launch, HI-CHEW®

has been constantly driven by flavor innovation and continues to conduct extensive research to develop the desired flavors for all consumers to enjoy. Consumer feedback is a valuable factor in the expansion of HI-CHEW's flavor lineup, and the new Dessert Mix is a direct result of this process. In 2022, the brand introduced the HI-CHEW® Fantasy Mix, which includes three of the most highly requested flavors among brand fans including Rainbow Sherbet, Blue Raspberry and Blue Hawaii. The whimsically designed colorful package stood out in retailers and was a sensation among consumers, ultimately inspiring the creation of HI-CHEW® Dessert Mix.

"Through our Chew Crew, we've learned that consumers want more unique flavor offerings that are unlike anything they've experienced before," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "The unveiling of these exciting three flavors follow the tremendous success of the HI-CHEW® Fantasy Mix in 2022, which satisfies consumers' desire for more non-traditional chewy candy flavors. We're confident that the HI-CHEW® Dessert Mix mix will become an instant favorite among brand fans."

HI-CHEW's New Dessert Mix provides a double layer of true-to-life flavor and contains no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® is also gluten-free.

HI-CHEW® Dessert Mix is currently available in both peg bags and stand up pouches. The peg bags are available exclusively at select 7-Eleven and Speedway retailers nationwide, while the stand up pouches are available in retailers nationwide. Wider distribution of both sizes are planned for later this year. To learn more about HI-CHEW® and purchase your favorite products, please visit us online at HI-CHEW , like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA ).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFTTM, and ChargelTM in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW® having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW®:

Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW®. The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW® has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW® is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW® sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW® also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix, Reduced Sugar, and new Dessert Mix. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, Infrusions Orchard Mix, and new Dessert Mix. HI-CHEW® Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry flavors. HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW® won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.

