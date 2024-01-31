LOVE IS IN THE AIR WITH PLAYA BOWLS FEBRUARY LIMITED-TIME OFFERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Shop Announces the Return of the Bae Bowl and A New Cold Brew Flavor, Guaranteed to Be Love at First Bite and Sip

Playa Bowls , the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls, juices, smoothies, cold brew and more, has officially announced its February limited-time offers. The seasonal specials are set to debut on February 2 and continue through March 3. The limited-time offers provide the ultimate Valentine's Day vibes, with sweet flavors such as strawberry, raspberry, and white chocolate.

February limited-time menu items include:



Bae Bowl – Half Playa Pitaya Base and half Stupid Cupid Base topped with blueberry flax granola, strawberries, coconut flakes, goji berries, and a pitaya infused white chocolate drizzle. White Chocolate Raspberry Sweet Cream Cold Brew 16 & 20oz – Made with chicory coffee concentrate, White Chocolate Raspberry Chobani® Creamer, and oat milk.

During the month of February, guests can also take advantage of a variety of loveable deals that are available at participating locations. Deals include:



February 2 to February 4: Playa Rewards members can receive $3 off one item from the brand's newest seasonal menu items; redeemable via Playa Bowls' mobile app, in-shop, or online.

February 5: In celebration of World Nutella Day, guests can receive a free addition of Nutella to any bowl or smoothie; redeemable in-shop only.

February 14: Playa Rewards members can take advantage of a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) deal on the Bae Bowl (no customizations available to the free bowl) for Valentine's Day; redeemable in-shop only. February 19 to February 28: Playa Bowls' Instagram followers can participate in Hang 10 Giveaways, which are 10 days of awesome Playa Bowls product giveaways, culminating with the chance to win free bowls for one year on the final day of the offer - February 28!

*To receive Playa Rewards offers, guests can join the loyalty program through the brand's mobile app.

"We're excited to bring back the Bae Bowl and introduce our White Chocolate Raspberry Sweet Cream Cold Brew special this month. Our February specials are curated with passion and creativity, built upon Playa Bowls' signature flavors that our customers know and love," said Nicolle DuBose, Chief Marketing Officer of Playa Bowls. "In addition to our February menu specials, we're treating our customers and Playa Rewards members with a variety of sweet deals that we know they'll love."

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment. Today, the brand has over 200 shops systemwide, operating in 22 states.

About Playa Bowls



Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 200 shops nationwide that operate in 22 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, Entrepreneur 500, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls

