Introducing The Veracityrx App: Bringing The Power Of AI To Prescription Drug Savings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TROY, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veracity Benefits, a leading health strategy company dedicated to collaborating with brokers to help self-funded employers save money while improving the quality of care, is thrilled to announce an innovative partnership with Levrx Technology, an AI innovator in healthcare technology. Together, they are introducing The VeracityRx App, a groundbreaking app leveraging advanced digital technology to significantly reduce pharmacy costs by 40-60% below the national average.

Continue Reading

The VeracityRx App, powered by Levrx, makes it easy for members to access and interact with their pharmacy benefit. Applying Levrx's advanced AI algorithms, the app evaluates and prioritizes prescription drug recommendations to ensure the greatest value with minimal disruption.

A groundbreaking app leveraging advanced digital technology to significantly reduce pharmacy costs.

Post this

What makes The VeracityRx App one-of-a-kind is its unique capability to alert members to medication and pharmacy savings using real-time, personalized data and insights, coupled with geo-location features. Additionally, the app notifies users of opportunities from various sources, including cash discount cards, specialty and high-cost medication assistance, and personal importation. This provides several benefits:

can elevate their benefit offerings, boost employee satisfaction, eliminate disruptions for members, and reduce overall prescription costs.can manage their prescriptions and take action, all within a single mobile app. With one click a member can capture savings as well as find the closest pharmacy.can offer a differentiated solution for their clients and optimize pharmacy programs through enhanced digital engagement.

James Davie, Chief Revenue Officer, at Veracity Benefits stated "Our collaboration with Levrx Technology is instrumental in streamlining our mission to digitize and promote pharmacy programs that yield optimal health outcomes and deliver financial results. The VeracityRx App is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that benefit both employers and employees."

Vikram Agrawal, CEO and President of Levrx Technology, shared, "Working with organizations like Veracity Benefits, which prioritize transparency and advocacy for their members, is revolutionizing the pharmacy experience. The VeracityRx App is a result of our joint commitment to enhancing efficiency and cost-effectiveness in the healthcare industry."

About Veracity Benefits:

Veracity Benefits, a leading health strategy company dedicated to collaborating with brokers to help self-funded employers save money while improving the quality of care. With a commitment to excellence, Veracity Benefits is at the forefront of providing innovative healthcare solutions that prioritize savings for employers and employees alike.

About Levrx Technology:

Levrx is an innovative software company that uses technology to transform the healthcare experience, one prescription at a time. Levrx aligns providers, patients, pharmacies, and payers on one digital platform to simplify prescribing and ensure affordability. Learn more at .

Levrx Media Contact:

Natalia Robinson

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(518) 629-1440

Veracity Benefits Media Contact

Kerry Aponte

Marketing & Communications Manager

[email protected]

(770) 420-1500

SOURCE Levrx Technology