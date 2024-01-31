European Mattresses Market Set To Expand By USD 3.67 Billion With A 6.62% CAGR From 2023 To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mattresses Market in Europe 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest industry analysis highlights a substantial growth within the mattresses market in Europe, revealing a promising upward trajectory over the next five years. A comprehensive report now available offers critical insights into this burgeoning sector, showcasing an anticipated market increase by USD 3.67 billion and an acceleration at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.62% between 2023 and 2028.

The robust comprehensive study underscores a wave of transformative trends and drivers that are expected to propel the market forward. With advancements in the healthcare and hospitality sectors, coupled with a surge in demand for high-end and specialized mattresses, Europe's mattress market is set for remarkable growth.

Delineating the market segmentation , the report provides an exhaustive analysis of distribution channels, with a focus on both offline and online platforms. It also categorizes the market by type, including:



Innerspring

Memory foam Others

Key Market Propellants

Concentrating on core factors, this analysis identifies a heightened consciousness about the importance of sleep quality as a pivotal influence stimulating the market's expansion. Rising consumer preference for eco-friendly mattress options and the escalating fascination with smart mattress technology will also be significant contributors to market demand.

Strategic Vendor Insights and Future Outlook

This extensive report not only outlines the market landscape but also provides in-depth vendor analysis, positioning clients to refine their market strategies and capitalize on growth opportunities. It features a well-curated selection of key European mattress market vendors, noting their competitive strengths and product offerings. As companies navigate potential market challenges, the report equips them with proactive guidance for strategic planning that can harness anticipated growth trends.

With thorough data derived from a combination of primary and secondary research, this invaluable resource aids stakeholders in comprehending the full scope of the European mattresses market. The rigorous vendor landscape provided serves as a cornerstone for strategic decision-making, while the forecasted growth signals a range of upcoming opportunities for market participants.



Companies Profiled:



Airsprung Group Plc

Breckle GmbH

Dunelm Group PLC

Harrison Spinks Beds Ltd

Hastens Beds Online B.V.

Hilding Anders International AB

Hypnos Ltd.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Kelcol Bedding Company Ltd.

King Koil Licensing Co. Inc.

NOCTALIA S.L.U.

Relyon Group Ltd.

Royal Auping bv

Simba Sleep Ltd.

Sweet Night Technology Inc.

Tempur Sealy International Inc.

United T and C Ltd.

Vispring Ltd.

Savoir Beds Ltd. Shire Beds Ltd.



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900