Inventionhome® Inventor Develops New Device To Facilitate Wireless Battery Transfer Between Two Smart Devices

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adrian J. of Cedar Bluff, VA is the creator of Share Cell Phone Battery Power, a software application designed to transfer battery power from one phone or tablet to another via wired or wireless connection. With the application installed on both devices, users can activate it to transfer a set percentage of battery power when connected. The mobile application allows a first user to transfer power from one first smart device to a second smart device of a second user using a wired or a wireless connection. The application allows the first user to select how much power can be transferred, allows power limits to be set, and allows users to limit their own device to conserve power. Once parameters are determined, the battery power can be transferred when the application is active on both electronic devices. This system can help prevent people from running out of battery when traveling or otherwise away from home.There are currently wired and wireless charging technologies that enable devices to share battery power. One example is "reverse wireless charging" or "wireless power sharing." With this feature, a device, usually a smartphone, can serve as a wireless charging pad to charge another compatible device. For instance, if a person owns a smartphone with reverse wireless charging capabilities, he/she can place another device (such as another smartphone, wireless earbuds case, or smartwatch) on the back of the charging smartphone, and the charging process will initiate. This process is inefficient with current devices on the market and may only transfer small amounts of battery charge, leaving both devices without effective battery power. A more suitable and versatile solution presented by the Share Cell Phone Battery Power app is a necessity with technology constantly evolving.Adrian filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Share Cell Phone Battery Power product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Share Cell Phone Battery Power can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

