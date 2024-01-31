Vpnetic, A Leading Cybersecurity Guide, Acquired By Zamedia N.V. To Pioneer Online Casino Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Vpnetic has announced its acquisition by Zamedia N.V., a pioneer in digital marketing and online gaming solutions.

- Per-Erik ErikssonWILLEMSTAD, CURAçAO, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vpnetic , renowned for its comprehensive cybersecurity insights with a primary focus on Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), has announced its acquisition by Zamedia N.V. , a pioneer in digital marketing and online gaming solutions. This strategic move marks a significant shift in Vpnetic's direction, pivoting towards enhancing the security and integrity of online casino platforms.Founded by esteemed cybersecurity expert Per-Erik Eriksson , Vpnetic has been at the forefront of providing in-depth, reliable guides and reviews in the cybersecurity domain, particularly in VPN services. The acquisition by Zamedia N.V. is set to transform Vpnetic into a specialized resource for online casino enthusiasts, ensuring a secure and trustworthy online gambling experience.A New Era for Online Casino SecurityIn recent years, the online casino industry has seen exponential growth, paralleled by an increased need for robust security measures. Vpnetic's transition under Zamedia N.V. aims to address this critical need, providing gamblers with a dedicated platform where they can access only safe, legitimate, and secure online casinos.“We are thrilled to welcome Vpnetic to our portfolio,” said Erik King, CEO of Zamedia N.V.“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of providing top-notch, secure online gaming experiences. Vpnetic's expertise in cybersecurity, combined with our industry knowledge, will set new standards in online casino security.”Embracing Change with ExpertisePer-Erik Eriksson, the driving force behind Vpnetic, expressed his excitement about the new direction:“Joining forces with Zamedia N.V. opens up a world of possibilities. Our commitment to cybersecurity remains unwavering, and we're excited to apply our expertise to the online casino sector. This move is not just a change in direction but a step forward in ensuring that online gambling is safe, secure, and enjoyable for everyone.”Under this new direction, Vpnetic will leverage its extensive knowledge in cybersecurity to scrutinize and review online casino platforms, ensuring they meet the highest standards of security and fairness. The site will offer comprehensive guides, reviews, and insights, empowering players to make informed decisions in a landscape often marred by security concerns.A Groundbreaking Move for Online GamblingThe shift in Vpnetic's focus is groundbreaking. It addresses a long-standing demand from online gamblers for a reliable resource dedicated to the safety and security of online casinos. With the expertise of Per-Erik Eriksson and the strategic vision of Zamedia N.V., Vpnetic is poised to become a cornerstone in the world of online gambling, championing the cause of secure and responsible gaming.About VpneticFounded by cybersecurity expert Per-Erik Eriksson, Vpnetic has established itself as a leading authority in the cybersecurity space, with a special focus on VPNs. Its in-depth guides, reviews, and expert insights have helped users navigate the complex world of online security with ease and confidence.About Zamedia N.V.Zamedia N.V. is a renowned digital marketing company with a strong presence in the online gaming sector. With a portfolio of successful platforms and a commitment to innovation and security, Zamedia N.V. continues to lead and transform the online gaming industry.For more information, please contact:Erik KingDirectorZamedia N.V.(599-9)-744 7051...

