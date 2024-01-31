Forsyte Guardian 365® Partners With Seedpod Cyber To Reinforce Cybersecurity Insurance Readiness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Forsyte Guardian 365® customers who demonstrate excellence in cybersecurity standards earn extensive cyber insurance savings with SeedPod Cyber

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Forsyte Guardian 365® , a leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with SeedPod Cyber , a trailblazer in risk management and cybersecurity insurance. This collaboration addresses the critical need for organizations to undergo thorough security assessments before acquiring cybersecurity insurance, with Forsyte Guardian 365® positioned as the expert provider for these essential evaluations.In an era where cyber threats continue to evolve, the importance of cybersecurity insurance has become paramount for organizations seeking to mitigate financial and operational risks associated with potential breaches. Recognizing this, Forsyte Guardian 365® and SeedPod Cyber join forces to streamline the process of obtaining cybersecurity insurance by offering comprehensive security assessments.Key highlights of the Forsyte Guardian 365® and SeedPod Cyber partnership include:Holistic Security Assessments: Forsyte Guardian 365®, known for its expertise in proactive threat detection and mitigation, will conduct thorough security assessments for organizations partnering with SeedPod Cyber. These assessments cover a spectrum of cybersecurity measures, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of an organization's security posture.Risk Mitigation Strategies: Forsyte Guardian 365® will work collaboratively with SeedPod Cyber to identify and address potential vulnerabilities in organizations' cybersecurity defenses. The aim is to implement proactive risk mitigation strategies that enhance an organization's eligibility for cybersecurity insurance coverage.Customized Evaluation Solutions: Forsyte Guardian 365®'s cybersecurity experts will tailor assessments to meet the specific needs and industry requirements of organizations seeking cybersecurity insurance through SeedPod Cyber. This ensures a personalized and effective approach to risk management.“We're excited to be a trusted partner of SeedPod Cyber. This partnership not only provides incredible cyber insurance opportunities for our clients but helps to keep our overall organization secure. We look forward to working together and helping businesses get the cybersecurity and cyber insurance coverage they need,” said Chuck McBride, Chief Executive Officer of Forsyte.“SeedPod Cyber is thrilled to have Forsyte Guardian 365 as part of our MSP/MSSP Partner Program. With their outstanding reputation and commitment to advanced cybersecurity services for their clients, they are a natural partnership for us. We're looking forward to getting everyone insured and protected,” said Doug Kreizberg, Founder and CEO of SeedPod Cyber.The Forsyte Guardian 365® and SeedPod Cyber partnership exemplifies a proactive approach to cybersecurity risk management, emphasizing the importance of robust security assessments as a foundational step in securing cybersecurity insurance coverage.About Forsyte Guardian 365®:Forsyte Guardian 365® is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, providing 24x7x365 detection, protection and remediation to safeguard organizations against evolving cyber threats. Through its comprehensive cybersecurity platform, Forsyte Guardian 365® empowers organizations with proactive, aggressive, and customizable managed security services with industry-leading team, tools, and technology to stay ahead of what's next.About SeedPod CyberSeedPod Cyber is a cyber insurance program that leverages partnerships with MSPs and offers robust cyber insurance to the MSP and their clients to help small and medium sized businesses thrive in today's digital world.

