The Salvation Army Eastern Territory Thanks Red Kettle Partners For Generosity During Its 2023 Christmas Campaign

- Jennifer Barr, Director of Community Relations & Charitable GivingWEST NYACK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Every year since 1891, The Salvation Army brings out its iconic Red Kettles for its annual Christmas fundraising campaign, during which thousands of volunteers ring bells nationwide to raise funds that support The Salvation Army's social services programs yearlong.Today, The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory announced that it had a highly successful Christmas campaign in 2023, thanks to strong support from its regional Red Kettle Partners, who include ACME Markets, Giant Eagle and Market District, Kings Food Markets, Macerich Properties, Market Basket, Price Chopper/Market 32, Shaw's, Star Market, Stop & Shop, and Tops Friendly Markets. Funds raised during the Christmas campaign will help The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory provide service year-round in Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Puerto Rico, Vermont, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.As the nation's largest private provider of social services, The Salvation Army works tirelessly to provide help and hope to those struggling to feed their families, keep a roof over their heads, overcome addiction, escape from human trafficking or domestic violence, or provide Christmas gifts for their children. Many loyal Red Kettle Partners generously supported the Christmas campaign by allowing the organization to place kettles outside their stores or on checkout counters.“The Salvation Army is committed to meeting human needs wherever, whenever, and however we can,” said Commissioner Ralph Bukiewicz, Territorial Commander for The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory.“We could not do what we do without the generosity and commitment of our Red Kettle Partners, who allow us to place kettles outside their stores, encourage their customers and staff to support us, run their own in-house fundraising campaigns, or collect toys or other items to donate to families during the Christmas season. These partners share The Salvation Army's commitment to meeting the needs of the most vulnerable members of our communities, and for that, we are eternally grateful.”“As The Salvation Army's largest territorial kettle partner, Stop & Shop is proud to do our part in helping to raise funds that assist those in need throughout our communities,” said Jennifer Barr, Director of Community Relations and Charitable Giving for Stop & Shop.“We are grateful to our customers and associates who generously donated to this campaign, helping our neighbors in need, especially during these challenging times.”“We are proud to share a long history of partnering with the Salvation Army and helping to raise money for those in need in the communities we serve,” commented Dana Ward, Director of Communications and Public Affairs at Albertsons Companies.“The Red Kettle Campaign that takes place annually at the doors of ACME Markets, Kings Food Markets, Shaw's, and Star Market stores adds to the spirit of the holiday season and provides an easy way for shoppers to support the non-profit organization. We thank our team members and customers for their continued generosity as we raised more than $600,000 at our stores this year.”“Price Chopper and Market 32 stores have warmly opened our doorways and vestibules to Salvation Army bellringers for decades,” said Pam Cerrone, Director of Community Relations for the chain.“The jingle of the bells and red kettles is a holiday tradition and, more importantly, a call to action on behalf of our neighbors in need. We are happy to continue our support of the Salvation Army and its dedication to 'doing the most good,' and grateful to our guests and teammates for their continued generosity.”To learn more or make a difference in the lives of those in your community, visitAbout The Salvation ArmyThe Salvation Army annually helps around 24 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and spiritual and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at nearly 7,000 centers of operation around the country. For more information about supporting The Salvation Army or your local service centers, visit . Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

