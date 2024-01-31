Drive Without Looking Into Rear-View Mirror: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's Guiding Mantra

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Music composers Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy may have delivered some of the finest soundtracks in Indian cinema, but like every artiste, they too witnessed a few instances when some of their best works didn't connect with the audience.

The composers shared how they move on when a project in which they put so much of their soul into doesn't get the recognition it deserves.

'Mirzya', the debut vehicle of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, is one such album which despite its quality, failed to appeal to the sensibilities of the audience, which saw a certain shift owing to the arrival of 4G services in India when audio streaming services made in-roads in India.

Ehsaan Noorani, who has blessed Hindi music with some of his finest riffs on guitar, told IANS,“The best thing one could do in such a situation is to move on. Being stuck not only clouds objectivity, but is also not a healthy choice for any artiste."

Loy Mendonsa concurred with his teammate, saying:“You drive without looking into the rear-view mirror. You get used to it. First few times, it did hurt but with time we learned to move on."

Ehsaan said,“We did a film after 'Dil Chahta Hai' called 'Ye Kya Ho Raha Hai?'."

Shankar chimed in as he said,“Yeah, it was a bad film."

Ehsaan added,“It didn't work. That's when Subhash Ghai told us, 'Now you will see some of your best songs sinking because of bad scripts'."

The composers recently composed the music for the Netflix film 'The Archies'.

