Oakleaf Celebrates Second Consecutive Year As A Great Place To Work® Certified Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakleaf Group, a leading provider of consulting and advisory services for the mortgage and structured finance industries, is thrilled to announce its second consecutive Great Place to Work® certification , reinforcing its status as an exceptional workplace. This prestigious distinction is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Oakleaf. This year, 87% of employees said it's a Great Place To Work – 30 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

Continue Reading

"Receiving the Great Place to Work Certification for the second year in a row is an incredible honor for Oakleaf. It reflects our unwavering commitment to our team and the culture we've built together," said Chris Milner , Founder and CEO of Oakleaf. "This recognition is all about our employees who have created a supportive, inclusive, and dynamic work environment. Their dedication and passion are the driving forces behind our success."

"By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Oakleaf stands out as one of the top companies to work for..."

Post this

"I am immensely proud to be part of The Oakleaf Group," said Michele Santoro , Chief People Officer at Oakleaf. "Being recognized as a Great Place to Work reflects our commitment to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes our employees and strives to create a thriving and fulfilling work environment. We are all about investing in our team's professional growth and embracing collaboration and partnership. Our focus doesn't stop at the office - we actively support each team member's personal well-being and individual journey."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that The Oakleaf Group stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at .

About Oakleaf

The Oakleaf Group is a nationwide consulting and advisory firm for the mortgage and structured finance industries. Founded in 2007 by industry veterans, Oakleaf offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that spans the mortgage lifecycle. Our cross-functional teams are dedicated to supporting our clients in the areas of regulatory compliance, financial modeling, data analytics, and litigation support services. Our combination of subject matter expertise, client-focused approach, and commitment to excellence has made Oakleaf a trusted leader in the industry for 16 years. For more information, visit



and follow Oakleaf on

LinkedIn .

Media contact:

Tara Johnston,

[email protected]

SOURCE The Oakleaf Group