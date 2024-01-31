BHM 2023 Tax Reporting Information For 2023 Dividends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The income tax treatment for 2023 dividends for Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc.'s Class A common stock, traded on the NYSE American Exchange under ticker symbol BHM, and Class C common stock, are as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV).

Class A common stock, CUSIP #09631H100, and Class C common stock.

Class A & C Common Stock

























Record

Date Payable

Date

Distribution

Rate Per

Share

Ordinary

Dividend

Rate Non-Dividend

Rate Total

Capital

Gains Rate Total















12/29/2023 1/5/2024 $



0.159449

0.0000

% 0.0000

% 100.0000

% 100.0000

%



















$



0.159449



























Class A & C Common

Stock











Capital Gain Breakdown

Record

Date Payable

Date 20% Rate

Gain Section

1250 Gain Total

Capital

Gain Sect. 897

% of

Capital

Gains











12/29/2023 1/5/2024 99.5978

% 0.4022

% 100

% 100

%













The income tax treatment for 2023 dividends for Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc.'s Series A Preferred Stock, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):



Series A Preferred Stock CUSIP #s:1

09631H209, 09631H308, 09631H506, 09631H605, 09631H704, 09631H803, 09631H860, 09631H878, 09631H886.

Series A Preferred Stock























Record Date Payable

Date

Distribution Rate

Per Share Ordinary

Dividend

Rate Non-

Dividend

Rate Total

Capital

Gains Rate Total













8/25/2023 10/5/2023 $





0.087500 0.0000

% 0.0000

% 100

% 100

% 9/25/2023 10/5/2023 $





0.125000 0.0000

% 0.0000

% 100

% 100

% 10/25/2023 11/3/2023 $





0.125000 0.0000

% 0.0000

% 100

% 100

% 11/24/2023 12/5/2023 $





0.125000 0.0000

% 0.0000

% 100

% 100

% 12/22/2023 1/5/2024 $





0.125000 0.0000

% 0.0000

% 100

% 100

% Daily Nov. 2023 12/5/2023 $





0.012550 0.0000

% 0.0000

% 100

% 100

% Daily Dec. 2023 1/5/2024 $





0.002469 0.0000

% 0.0000

% 100

% 100

%



$



0.602519























Series A Preferred Stock











Capital Gain Breakdown

Record Date Payable Date 20% Rate

Gain Section 1250

Gain Total Capital

Gain Sect. 897 %

of Capital

Gains











8/25/2023 10/5/2023 99.4335

% 0.5665

% 100

% 100

% 9/25/2023 10/5/2023 99.4335

% 0.5665

% 100

% 100

% 10/25/2023 11/3/2023 99.4335

% 0.5665

% 100

% 100

% 11/24/2023 12/5/2023 99.4335

% 0.5665

% 100

% 100

% 12/22/2023 1/5/2024 99.4335

% 0.5665

% 100

% 100

% Daily Nov. 2023 12/5/2023 99.4335

% 0.5665

% 100

% 100

% Daily Dec. 2023 1/5/2024 99.4335

% 0.5665

% 100

% 100

%













About Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc.

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: BHM), headquartered in New York, New York, is an externally managed REIT that owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high quality of life regions of the Sunbelt and high growth areas of the Western United States. BHM's principal objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted investment returns by assembling a portfolio of pre-existing single-family rental homes and developing build-to-rent communities. BHM properties are located across a diverse group of growth markets and will seek to target a growing pool of middle-market renters seeking the single-family lifestyle without the upfront and ongoing investments associated with home ownership. For more information, please visit bluerockhomes.

1

Dividend amount shown is for the full month in which the record date occurs.

Certain shares issued during the month received a pro-rated dividend amount that is less than the dividend amount shown.

The classification for federal income taxes remains the same.

