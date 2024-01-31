               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
BHM 2023 Tax Reporting Information For 2023 Dividends


1/31/2024 9:46:15 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The income tax treatment for 2023 dividends for Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc.'s Class A common stock, traded on the NYSE American Exchange under ticker symbol BHM, and Class C common stock, are as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV).

Class A common stock, CUSIP #09631H100, and Class C common stock.

Class A & C Common Stock














Record
Date

Payable
Date


Distribution
Rate Per
Share


Ordinary
Dividend
Rate

Non-Dividend
Rate

Total
Capital
Gains Rate

Total









12/29/2023

1/5/2024

$

0.159449

0.0000
%

0.0000
%

100.0000
%

100.0000
%










$

0.159449












Class A & C Common
Stock







Capital Gain Breakdown


Record
Date

Payable
Date

20% Rate
Gain

Section
1250 Gain

Total
Capital
Gain

Sect. 897
% of
Capital
Gains







12/29/2023

1/5/2024

99.5978
%

0.4022
%

100
%

100
%






The income tax treatment for 2023 dividends for Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc.'s Series A Preferred Stock, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Series A Preferred Stock CUSIP #s:1
09631H209, 09631H308, 09631H506, 09631H605, 09631H704, 09631H803, 09631H860, 09631H878, 09631H886.

Series A Preferred Stock













Record Date

Payable
Date


Distribution Rate
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividend
Rate

Non-
Dividend
Rate

Total
Capital
Gains Rate

Total








8/25/2023

10/5/2023

$


0.087500

0.0000
%

0.0000
%

100
%

100
%

9/25/2023

10/5/2023

$


0.125000

0.0000
%

0.0000
%

100
%

100
%

10/25/2023

11/3/2023

$


0.125000

0.0000
%

0.0000
%

100
%

100
%

11/24/2023

12/5/2023

$


0.125000

0.0000
%

0.0000
%

100
%

100
%

12/22/2023

1/5/2024

$


0.125000

0.0000
%

0.0000
%

100
%

100
%

Daily Nov. 2023

12/5/2023

$


0.012550

0.0000
%

0.0000
%

100
%

100
%

Daily Dec. 2023

1/5/2024

$


0.002469

0.0000
%

0.0000
%

100
%

100
%


$

0.602519












Series A Preferred Stock







Capital Gain Breakdown


Record Date

Payable Date

20% Rate
Gain

Section 1250
Gain

Total Capital
Gain

Sect. 897 %
of Capital
Gains







8/25/2023

10/5/2023

99.4335
%

0.5665
%

100
%

100
%

9/25/2023

10/5/2023

99.4335
%

0.5665
%

100
%

100
%

10/25/2023

11/3/2023

99.4335
%

0.5665
%

100
%

100
%

11/24/2023

12/5/2023

99.4335
%

0.5665
%

100
%

100
%

12/22/2023

1/5/2024

99.4335
%

0.5665
%

100
%

100
%

Daily Nov. 2023

12/5/2023

99.4335
%

0.5665
%

100
%

100
%

Daily Dec. 2023

1/5/2024

99.4335
%

0.5665
%

100
%

100
%






About Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc.
 Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: BHM), headquartered in New York, New York, is an externally managed REIT that owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high quality of life regions of the Sunbelt and high growth areas of the Western United States. BHM's principal objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted investment returns by assembling a portfolio of pre-existing single-family rental homes and developing build-to-rent communities. BHM properties are located across a diverse group of growth markets and will seek to target a growing pool of middle-market renters seeking the single-family lifestyle without the upfront and ongoing investments associated with home ownership. For more information, please visit bluerockhomes.

Forward Looking Statements
 This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.
For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on
March 22, 2023 , and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

1
Dividend amount shown is for the full month in which the record date occurs.
Certain shares issued during the month received a pro-rated dividend amount that is less than the dividend amount shown.
The classification for federal income taxes remains the same.

