Global Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Is Set To Increase To US$ 621 Million, Registering A 6% CAGR From 2024 To 2034 | FMI Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) US dominates veterinary dental equipment with strong infrastructure, pet industry, and growing focus on comprehensive companion animal healthcare. With a CAGR of 5.8%, hand instruments are expected to dominate the market for veterinary dental equipment. NEWARK, Del, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global veterinary dental equipment market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 347.3 million in 2024. The industry is projected to be worth US$ 621 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6% between 2024 and 2034. The market is experiencing robust growth, primarily fueled by an escalating awareness of the critical role oral health plays in animals. This heightened awareness has led to a growing emphasis on comprehensive dental care for pets and livestock.

One prominent trend shaping this market is the relentless focus on innovation, particularly the integration of advanced digital imaging and diagnostic tools. These technological advancements are revolutionizing how veterinarians diagnose and address dental issues in animals, enhancing precision and efficiency in treatment. Request A Sample Copy of This Report: The market landscape is evolving with the active participation of new entrants and smaller companies. These players make significant strides by prioritizing product differentiation and engaging in strategic collaborations. The dynamic competitive environment fosters innovation, bringing forth a diverse range of veterinary dental equipment solutions to meet the evolving needs of veterinary practitioners. A notable shift toward specialized veterinary dental care further underscores the market dynamism. Companies are increasingly developing tailored products and solutions to address different animal species unique dental health requirements, reflecting a nuanced approach to veterinary dentistry. The global surge in pet ownership is a pivotal factor propelling the demand for veterinary dental equipment. As more households welcome pets, the need for advanced dental care solutions rises. This trend is particularly pronounced in regions witnessing a growing pet culture and an increased awareness of responsible pet ownership. Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Based on animal type, large animals are projected to expand at 5.5% CAGR by 2034.

The United States is estimated to register at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2034.

South Korea experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2034. Based on product type, hand instruments are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2034. “A pivotal driver for the veterinary dental equipment market is the growing awareness of the crucial role oral health plays in animals. This heightened awareness, coupled with an increasing emphasis on comprehensive dental care, propels the demand for advanced veterinary dental equipment.” Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) Act Now to Explore In-Depth Market Analysis: Get an Exclusive Discount Now to Access Strategic Intelligence: Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Report Scope:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 347.3 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 621 million CAGR Share from 2024 to 2034 6 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered

By Product

By Animal Type

By End User By Region Key Countries Profiled

The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Poland

Russia Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC Countries

South Africa Israel Key Companies Profiled

Integra LifeSciences

Cislak Manufacturing

Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Inc.

MAI Animal Health

Dentalaire International

Midmark Corporation

Planmeca OY

J & J Instruments

iM3Vet Pty Ltd. Acteon Group Ltd.

Competitive Landscape:

The veterinary dental equipment market is fiercely competitive, driven by the rising awareness of animal oral health. Established players such as Midmark Corporation and Henry Schein, Inc. face challenges from innovative newcomers emphasizing product differentiation.

Technological advancements and a shift towards specialized dental care contribute to the dynamic market as companies strive to meet the evolving needs of veterinarians and pet owners in this rapidly growing sector.

Some of the recent developments are:



In January 2021, Davies Veterinary Specialists in Hitchin and Southfields Veterinary Specialists in Essex, located in the United Kingdom, introduced advanced veterinary dentistry and maxillofacial surgery services for pets. In May 2022, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy invested Rs 278 crore to launch 175 Mobile Ambulatory Veterinary Clinics (MAVCs).

Key Segments of Veterinary Dental Equipment Industry Survey:

By Product:



Hand Instruments

Equipment Consumables



By Animal type:



Large Animals Small Animals

By End User:



Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics Others



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia Middle East and Africa



