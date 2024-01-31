As of 2023, the market size was valued at USD 3.46 billion and is anticipated to surge to a remarkable USD 9.72 billion by 2034. This substantial escalation is predicted, generating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.85% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

The burgeoning demand for nutraceuticals, an increase in consumer awareness surrounding health benefits offered by capsules, and the convenience capsules provide over alternative forms of drug delivery, have all acted as catalysts for the exponential growth forecasted in this market. The report highlights various dynamics such as the collaboration between empty capsule suppliers and gelatine manufacturers, the growing geriatric population, and the introduction of new capsule delivery technologies as pivotal elements propelling the market forward.

Fueling this growth is the surge in approval of novel capsules, projecting a bright outlook for empty capsules utilized across various medical treatments and health supplements. The industry sees constant innovation with examples such as CapsCanada's introduction of a liquid-filled aspirin capsule leveraging advanced drug delivery platforms.

Segment-wise, gelatin capsules lead the market share in 2023, driven by accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and the protein content they possess. Lonza's introduction of a TiO2-free hard gelatin capsule exemplifies the continuous advancement and adaptation to consumer demands and stringent regulations.

Among the functionalities, immediate release capsules were the most revenue-intensive, attributed to their widespread use in fast-acting medicinal preparations. On the other hand, the sustained release segment is pegged to witness the quickest CAGR throughout the forecast horizon, underscoring the industry's direction towards prolonged therapeutic effects.

When assessing applications, cardiovascular therapy drugs have emerged as the leading revenue-generator due to the escalating prevalence of heart-related conditions. Yet, it is the dietary supplements category that is expected to grow most rapidly, as revealed by corporate maneuvers such as Vantage Nutrition's strategic acquisition of AquaCap.

Geographically, North America accounts for the lion's share of the market, with enterprises like Vivion Inc. broadening their portfolio with new empty capsule offerings. Nonetheless, it is the Asia Pacific region that is forecasted to burgeon at the swiftest CAGR, stemming from a heightened focus on product development and favorable regulatory scenarios such as Akums Drug & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s EU GMP clearance.

Key Attributes: