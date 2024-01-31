DC Metro Commercial Contractors, Scott-Long Construction Begins WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center Expansion Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare renovations continue to be an area of expertise for Scott-Long Construction as they begin the newest improvements at Berkeley Medical Center.

- John Scott, CEO of Scott-Long Construction, Inc, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scott-Long Construction 's work in the healthcare industry is continuing in 2024 and is expanding to a new region. The Washington DC Metro commercial contractor was recently awarded a contract to be part of the expansion of Interventional Radiology at WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center.Scott-Long Construction will begin the expansion at Berkeley Medical Center in the spring and be completed by the end of 2024."This win signifies another milestone for Scott-Long Construction by gaining a new client in a new region,” said John Scott the CEO for Scott-Long Construction. "Our team is an expert in hospital additions and complex renovations. We specialize in shielding and treatment rooms and this project will allow us to showcase our team's talent.”Labella Associates is handling the architectural and structural design for the expansion. Scott-Long Construction has a long history of working with hospitals dating back to 1989. In December, Scott-Long Construction announced they would be breaking ground on a new dental office for Lifetime Smiles. Currently, their team is also working on the radiology space at the UVA Prince William Medical Center at the Manassas campus. The extensive experience of Scott-Long Construction in medical field projects demonstrates their suitability for the new project at Berkeley Medical Center.About Scott-Long ConstructionScott-Long Construction is a leader and has been a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.

