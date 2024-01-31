Room 8 Group's R&D Unit Unveils REI, An Open Source Tool Enhancing Game Porting And Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Room 8 Group's R&D Unit Unveils REI, the tool that facilitates the adaptation of games across various platforms.

Room 8 Group's Game Development team for PC & Console (Dragons Lake), has made its Render Engine Infrastructure (REI) tool available as an open-source solution.

UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Room 8 Group's Game Development team for PC & Console (Dragons Lake), has made its innovative Render Engine Infrastructure (REI) tool available as an open-source solution. Initially developed to transform game porting, development, and preservation, REI is the result of tireless work carried out by the Group's industry-leading R&D team. As a result, the tool more easily facilitates the adaptation of games across various platforms. Making REI open source underscores Room 8 Group's dedication to making a positive impact in the game industry.

“Our robust R&D unit exemplifies our commitment to innovation. We're not just investing in tools; we're investing in the future of game development. It's about continuously pushing boundaries to enhance our project workflows and deliver superior services to our clients. Our R&D efforts are a testament to our dedication to stay at the cutting edge of gaming,” said Sergii Miroshnychenko, Head of PC & Console Game Development at Room 8 Group.

REI functions as a comprehensive graphics API, facilitating a unified rendering subsystem adaptable to various platforms, including PC, consoles, and mobile. It simplifies the porting of games, especially those developed on custom or proprietary engines, enhancing the overall player experience and compatibility with modern platforms. It also allows the enhancement of games by adding new features, improving the overall player experience, rectifying existing bugs, and introducing modern aspects such as compatibility with online stores and meeting console certification standards.

“A key strength of our product is its focus on game-centric development, where we serve game developers across various platforms. We ensure stability, quality, performance, and extensibility, which we achieve across a wide range of platforms with our broad rendering API. Additionally, the ease of integration and the ability to build robust architecture using our tool, particularly its capacity to facilitate access to low-level features, sets it apart from other products in the market.”

Alex Vasiliev, Head of Engineering at Dragons Lake by Room 8 Group.

REI will be pivotal for preserving classic games by majorly simplifying the porting and remastering process. It's also highly effective for new games, particularly those developed on proprietary engines. This versatility allows developers to use REI for rendering in their current game projects. It ensures that whether you're working with an old favorite or creating something entirely new, REI can provide substantial benefits, improving the game's performance and compatibility across platforms.

The part of the tool which supports Windows, Steam Deck, Android has been released as open source. By making this part of REI freely available, the company aims to share its expertise, particularly with emerging game development teams. This initiative is a strategic step towards fostering innovation and collaboration within the gaming industry, reflecting the company's dedication to community-focused development and progress.

About Room 8 Group

Room 8 Group is the world's fastest-growing strategic partner in external game development, co-development, art, trailer production, and QA for AAA PC, console and mobile titles. Since 2011, the Group has co-created a multitude of award-winning projects for world-leading video game IPs and franchises, working with publishers such as Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo, while leveraging its own cutting-edge tools and R&D capabilities. Through primarily organic growth, the proudly independent company is now home to 1,400+ creatives based in Europe, North America, and South America.

