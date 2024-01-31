Fiberglass Pipes Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Fiberglass Pipes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The Business Research Company's“Fiberglass Pipes Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the fiberglass pipes market size is predicted to reach $6.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The growth in the fiberglass pipes market is due to the increasing exploration activities in the oil and gas sectors. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fiberglass pipes market share. Major players in the fiberglass pipes market include Graphite India Limited, NOV Inc., Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company, HOBAS International GmbH, Chemical Process Piping Pvt.

Fiberglass Pipes Market Segments

.By Type: Glass Reinforced Plastic, Glass Reinforced Epoxy, Other Types

.By Fiber: T-Glass, E-Glass, Other Fibers

.By End Use: Oil And Gas, Chemicals, Sewage, Irrigation, Other End Uses

.By Geography: The global fiberglass pipes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A fiberglass pipe refers to a pipe made from a composite material such as glass fiber-reinforced plastic, which consists of a polymer matrix reinforced with fibers. It includes aggregates, granules, platelet fillers, thixotropic agents, and pigments or dyes. Since it is lightweight and corrosion-resistant, it is used in several industries for water and natural gas transportation.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Fiberglass Pipes Market Characteristics

3. Fiberglass Pipes Market Trends And Strategies

4. Fiberglass Pipes Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Fiberglass Pipes Market Size And Growth

......

27. Fiberglass Pipes Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Fiberglass Pipes Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

