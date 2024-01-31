No Junk Food Zone In Washington, DC Trusts Ensoftek/Drcloudehr For Their Digital Healthcare IT Needs.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The DHCF launched a Digital Health Technical Assistance (TA) program to provide technical assistance to home and community-based services (HCBS) providers

BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The District of Columbia Department of Health Care Finance (DHCF) launched a Digital Health Technical Assistance (TA) program to provide technical assistance to home and community-based services (HCBS) providers - inclusive of behavioral health (BH), long-term care (LTC), and disability services (DDS) - to enhance, expand, and strengthen the digital health infrastructure.After evaluating several solutions, EnSoftek and its digital healthcare IT platform, DrCloudEHR TM, have been recommended as the EHR solution for No Junk Food Zone in Washington, DC, with many other HCBS DDS providers to follow. This partnership will bring significant change to the way healthcare is delivered in the capital, with a focus on improving outcomes through technology."We are excited that No Junk Food Zone has selected DrCloudEHR," stated Ramana Reddy, CEO. "Their decision shows their recognition of the valuable benefits our solution provides to meet their requirements."DrCloudEHR was the optimal solution for HCBS providers because of its comprehensive suite of features that meet the DC DDS provider's requirements. The intuitive user interface of DrCloudEHR makes it easy for providers to quickly learn how to use the system without extensive training or experience with EHRs."Choosing an EHR system to meet the needs of our company proved to be quite daunting. After careful consideration, No Junk Food Zone chose DrCloudEHR as our preferred EHR choice because of their cost-effective pricing, customizable solutions, superior customer service, and commitment to building a long-term partnership," said Rose St Paul, No Junk Food Zone.At DrCloudEHR, we prioritize customer service when delivering our EHR solution. EnSoftek consistently ensures transparency, open communication, and consistency throughout the implementation process."We are dedicated to providing our clients with high-quality customer service," said Al Lechner, General Manager. "We want them to know that we are here for them every step of the way."About No Junk Food ZoneAs part of their efforts to provide health and wellness to the community, No Junk Food Zone's principal aim is promoting preventative healthcare education and the overall wellness of the people that they serve.About EnSoftek / DrCloudEHRDrCloudEHR is a purpose-built digital health solution to redefine whole-person care and elevate the standard of value-based healthcare delivery. It seamlessly integrates clinical, executive, and financial data, harnessing the power of actionable intelligence. It is a transformative platform that enhances care coordination, streamlines operations, and fosters a tightly integrated, efficient healthcare delivery network. Its comprehensive approach is strategically designed to increase access to healthcare, facilitate recovery, and optimize therapeutic outcomes, thereby revolutionizing healthcare delivery and management.DrCloudEHR serves a range of health and human services agencies/providers/treatment centers, including mental health /psychiatry, substance abuse/addiction, public health, crisis services, family and children's services, intellectual/developmental disabilities, education/school health centers, veteran homes, and certified community behavioral health centersFollow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.For more information about DrCloudEHR and its suite of solutions, visit

