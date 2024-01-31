Raising The Stakes: The House Wins Yet Again With Modernfold Acousti-Seal Grand Ballroom Transformation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Golden Nugget | After

The Golden Nugget | Progress

The Golden Nugget | Before

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Golden Nugget, a premier bayside hotel and casino along the acclaimed New Jersey coast, has once again elevated its offerings with the revitalization of its Grand Ballroom, a stunning venue spanning almost 17,000 square feet and accommodating up to 2,100 people. ModernfoldStyles, the industry leader in partition solutions, took on the challenge, transforming the space with their top-of-the-line Modernfold Acousti-Seal Premier partitions .Originally opened in 1985 as Trump's Castle and later rebranded as the Trump Marina A.C. before being acquired by Landry's in 2011 and renamed the Golden Nugget Atlantic City, the iconic establishment boasts award-winning restaurants, vibrant nightlife, spectacular shows, and breathtaking waterfront views.ModernfoldStyles first serviced the Grand Ballroom in 2004, providing partitions built on a DR 500 trolley and track system, which presented challenges in setup and stacking due to its omni-directional design. Despite subsequent modifications, the client's loyalty to ModernfoldStyles remained unwavering, a testament to the company's commitment to high-quality products and exceptional service.In 2013-2014, ModernfoldStyles implemented custom weldments and trolleys, transforming the system into a more user-friendly "switch and curve" design, eliminating the need for panel shuffling during setup. This thoughtful modification set the stage for the recent transformation of the Grand Ballroom.The 2024 renovation saw the installation of Modernfold Acousti-Seal Premier partitions reaching epic heights of 19 feet 11 inches. The panels, constructed in two sections with steel-reinforced spliced joints, were assembled on-site, showcasing the intricate engineering involved in this remarkable project.The installation involved four sections along a #14 track system, creating two large sections dividing the ballroom front to back and two sections connecting in the center. The new track, hanger brackets, and hanger rods were meticulously furnished and installed within a steel frame construction to ensure stability for the next two decades.A 3D scan of one side of the facility highlights the magnitude of the project, emphasizing the precision and attention to detail that went into each aspect of the transformation.The Acousti-Seal panels, with medium-density fiberboard skins within welded steel frames, boast a 50 Sound Transmission Class (STC), allowing for multiple events to occur simultaneously in the expansive space. The addition of ten sets of double pass doors and four new pocket doors with recessed exit signs enhances accessibility, facilitating seamless movement between designated spaces for Golden Nugget guests.To complement the ballroom's elegant design, the Acousti-Seal panels were finished with standard fabric, and smoke gray trim and hinge colors were selected. The partitions were also equipped with an expandable panel closure method, streamlining the closing process compared to its predecessor.ModernfoldStyles proudly continues its decades-long relationship with the Grand Nugget Hotel & Casino, showcasing unwavering dedication to excellence in every service and installation. To learn more about their innovative products and services, interested parties are encouraged to contact ModernfoldStyles or schedule a tour of their showroom today .ModernfoldStyles is a leading provider of innovative space management solutions , catering to diverse industries and spaces across the country. Their team of experts collaborates with architects, designers, and builders to deliver cutting-edge systems that optimize spatial utilization, enhance aesthetics, and improve functionality.

