Inventionhome® Inventor Develops New And Versatile Pet Bed For Cats And Dogs To Easily Access Optimal Views

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Roger V. of Neenah, WI is the creator of the Build-a-Balcony, a multipurpose pet bed and relaxing area. Pets walk up a small set of retractable steps to reach a balcony area, offering a place for them to sit, play, and enjoy a view in the living room, near a window, and more. The bed resembles a balcony and has a set of collapsible stairs, a carpeted landing area with pockets for pet hair collection, and drawers for pet supplies. The bed is collapsible into a briefcase-like structure with a handle for transportation and storage. Pet owners can expand the system and set up the adjustable rails and legs at a desired height. The balcony can be height adjustable to accommodate use in a living room, near a window, and more. Pets can walk up the stairs and enjoy relaxing or playing on the flat balcony surface while maintaining an optimal view.Pets often enjoy basking in the sun, and the Build-a-Balcony offers the perfect place to do so while remaining safe and secure indoors. The balcony prevents pets from climbing on household furniture, maintaining wood trim, and eliminating scratching. The balcony also puts a pet at a waist-high level for easy attention from their owners. The waist-high access also offers ways for pet owners to clean their dog's ears, brush their fur, and even clean their teeth.The pet product industry is dynamic and expansive, growing on a year-over-year basis with numerous products like pet beds, grooming accessories, and much more. The pet industry, in general, has been expanding, with owners showing increased interest in providing comfort and convenience for their pets. Manufacturers are constantly innovating and introducing new designs that offer mobility features, such as foldable, collapsible, or lightweight pet beds. This appeals to consumers looking for space-saving solutions. Elevated pet beds with movable frames are gaining popularity. These beds can be easily relocated to different areas of the house or taken outdoors, providing comfort for pets in various environments. Build-a-Balcony fits several of these niches and would be a significant enhancement to any pet industry manufacturer's product line.Roger filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Build-a-Balcony product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Build-a-Balcony can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...