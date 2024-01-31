The Mental Health: Hope And Recovery Podcast Receives International Positive Change Podcast Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Valerie and Helen at the Signal Awards celebration in New York

Award recognizes the Mental Health: Hope and Recovery podcast for its innovative contributions to mental health recovery.

- Helen Sneed, Co-Host, Mental Health: Hope and RecoveryAUSTIN, TX, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mental Health: Hope and Recovery Podcast has received an international Positive Change Podcast Award from Speak Up Talk Radio for its contribution to mental health recovery. The podcast recently received two Signal Awards , including a Listeners' Choice Award, which honor and celebrate those who raise the bar in the national podcasting industry.With America in a mental health crisis, large numbers of Americans are seeking information and discussing mental illnesses with increasing candor and desperation. Co-hosts Helen Sneed and Valerie Milburn, both having fought and overcome severe, chronic mental illnesses, address the crisis by offering a unique insider's understanding of mental health issues. Their abundant hope is based on many years as living proof that individuals can build rich, rewarding lives, despite the profound challenges of mental health conditions.“I lost the ability to contribute to society during the depths of my mental health crisis,” said co-host Valerie Milburn.“For Helen and me to have our work honored proves that one can live a rich and fulfilling life in recovery.”Mental Health: Hope and Recovery episodes provide a host of methods, strategies, and empowering accounts of achieving and maintaining recovery. Episodes examine conditions such as depression, anxiety, substance use, eating disorders, self-harm, suicide, and other major mental illnesses. Now entering its fourth year, the podcast will continue to offer strategies, skills and inspirational true stories on essential topics to improve the mental health of its listeners. The podcast shares cutting-edge mental health research and treatment breakthroughs, brings additional perspectives from mental health professionals and individuals with lived experience in recovery, and closes each episode with a mindfulness exercise."These three awards for our podcast provide validation and recognition for the quality of our work," said co-host Helen Sneed. "After so many years lost to mental illnesses, it is a joy to be productive again."

