Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates New ATM With Integrated Fingerprint Scanner To Enhance Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carla V. of Corpus Christi, TX is the creator of the Fingerprint ATM, a modified ATM system equipped with a biometric fingerprint scanner. An electronic pad allows users to authorize their fingerprint for withdrawing cash without inserting their debit card. The system is intended to be safer, more secure, and save time when wanting to withdraw cash from a bank account. Users can link their bank account to the biometric scanner and eliminate the need to physical insert and/or scan a debit card each time he/she wants to withdraw cash. Alternatively, a PIN could be used alongside the biometric scanner to access a bank account.The market for fingerprint scanning ATMs has been increasing, with various financial institutions and ATM manufacturers exploring biometric technologies to enhance security and user authentication. Several factors influence the market for fingerprint scanning ATMs like technological advancements, improved user experience, and ensuring regulatory compliance with financial institutions and government agencies. The banking industry is continuously focused on enhancing security measures. Biometric authentication, including fingerprint scanning, is seen to strengthen security and reduce the risk of unauthorized access or fraud. Fingerprint scanning offers a convenient and quick authentication method for users. Improved user experience is a key driver for the adoption of biometric technologies in ATMs. While widespread adoption could take time, innovations like the Fingerprint ATM would be significantly helpful to any manufacturer trying to emerge as a competitor in the market.Carla filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Fingerprint ATM product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Fingerprint ATM can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...