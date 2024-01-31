BERTAZZONI SPA OPENS NEW SHOWROOM IN STOCKHOLM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UDINE, UDINE, ITALIA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bertazzoni Spa, a historic Italian company producing high quality and designer household appliances, announces the inauguration of its renovated showroom in Stockholm, Sweden.Located in one of the streets with the highest concentration of art and design, the store has been completely renovated and opened to the public for a unique shopping experience for the Northern European market."Our Swedish branch - explains Valentina Bertazzoni, Style and Communication director of Bertazzoni - was one of the first in Europe and today we consider the Swedish and Danish markets one of the most attentive to the mix of aesthetics and performance of our products. The restyling has aimed at making the Stockholm headquarters similar to 'Casa Bertazzoni', an experiential showroom at our historic headquarters in Guastalla (Reggio Emilia)".Valentina Bertazzoni, together with her brother Nicola, participated in the event for the inauguration of 'Casa Bertazzoni' in Stockholm."A tribute - explains Valentina - to the customers who supported us in building our brand in Sweden and Northern Europe. All our appliances are designed and engineered according to the principle of 'Forme&Function', products with a high stylistic and at the same time technologically innovative'.

francesca schenetti

Froogs Srl

+39 3398093543

...