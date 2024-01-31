COOPERATIVE SYSTEMS LANDS ON HBJ BEST PLACES TO WORK LIST FOR 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cooperative Systems has been named to the Hartford Business Journal's“Best Places to Work in Connecticut” list for an unprecedented 11th consecutive year.

- Bob DelisaWINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Managed IT & Cybersecurity Services provider Cooperative Systems has been named to the Hartford Business Journal's“Best Places to Work in Connecticut” list for an unprecedented 11th consecutive year.The Best Places to Work in Connecticut program was created by the Hartford Business Journal and third-party research firm Workforce Research Group to identify and recognize the best places to work in the state. Honorees represent those companies who go above and beyond to find creative, strategic, and safe ways to make work fun, inclusive, and forward-thinking places for employees to thrive. By helping employees feel valued, winning companies' happier, healthier cultures work to improve their retention rates and, ultimately, provide stable workplaces.What does it take to win the award so many times, especially consecutively?“We continue to evolve with the industry, offering our employees the best available benefits and environment,” notes Cooperative Systems' founder, partner, and CEO Bob DeLisa.“But I think the key to our culture is transparency with our team wherever possible. We always try to be as clear with them about where the company is, what changes might be occurring, and that we value-and act on-their feedback. It's about trust, and it goes both ways. We're also proud of our culture of recognition, which adds to the value our people feel they have.”In addition, notes Scott Spatz, partner and president,“It's about our commitment to our staff; to the enjoyment of their careers, professional development, and to providing current and future success to them and their families. The dedication we have to our staff's success-personally and professionally-will never change. Cooperative Systems would not have existed for over 30 years if it weren't for our incredible team. Our goal and expectation is that we'll be awarded Best Places to Work in Connecticut for another 11 consecutive years and beyond.”About Cooperative SystemsCooperative Systems offers comprehensive Managed IT & Cybersecurity Services tailored to meet your business's unique needs, achieving superior performance through its holistic, strategic, and proactive approach, expert and insightful talent, and best-in-class technology tools and resources.About the Hartford Business Journal“Best Places to Work in Connecticut” ProgramThe Best Places to Work in Connecticut program was created by the Hartford Business Journal and Workforce Research Group to identify and recognize the best places to work in the state of Connecticut. The program is managed by Workforce Research Group, a third-party research firm that manages similar programs all over the United States and Canada.The Best Places to Work in Connecticut program is open to all public or privately held organizations, either for-profit or not-for-profit. To be eligible for consideration, companies must have a total of 15 or more employees working in the state of Connecticut. Companies with headquarters in another state, but a physical location in Connecticut with 15 or more employees, are also eligible.

Jessica Dean

Cooperative Systems

+1 860-899-1321

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube