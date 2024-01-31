GST Collections Rise 10.4% To Touch Rs 1,72,129 Cr In Jan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The gross GST revenue collected in the month of January this year went up by 10.4 per cent to Rs 1,72,129 crore compared to the corresponding figures of Rs 155,922 crore for January 2023, reflecting the higher level of economic activity in the country, official figures released on Wednesday showed.

This is the second highest monthly collections ever and marks the third month in this financial year with collection of Rs 1.70 lakh crore or more. The government has settled Rs 43,552 crore to CGST and Rs 37,257 crore to SGST from the IGST collection.

During the April 2023-January 2024 period, cumulative gross GST collections witnessed 11.6 per cent year-on-year growth reaching Rs 16.69 lakh crore, as against Rs 14.96 lakh crore collected in the same period of the previous year (April 2022-Jannuary 2023).

The higher GST collections have enabled the government to keep the fiscal deficit in check and continue its investment in big ticket infrastructure projects to spur growth.

