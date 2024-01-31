PEPSI® Zero Sugar Teams Up With De'von Achane To Invite 'Rookie' Cruisers Aboard A Fan Giveaway - Now Open

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- De'Von Achane, a finalist for the Pepsi® Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year award, joins forces with NFL players Will Anderson Jr. and Quentin Johnston along with Pepsi® Zero Sugar to launch the third annual "Board a Rookie. Return a Pro." campaign. This year, the dynamic trio of first-year NFL stars are inviting rookie cruisers to score an unforgettable vacation getaway. Fans can enter for a chance to sail for the first time and become pro Carnival cruisers.

Pepsi® Zero Sugar teams up with De'Von Achane for the "Board a Rookie. Return a Pro." fan giveaway.

De'Von Achane has come out of the gate with a tenacity and confidence rarely seen for a rookie, as the second player in NFL history with at least 200 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and two touchdown receptions in a single game. De'Von grew into his role throughout the season, making him an exceptionally strong Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year Finalist who knows what it takes to make a strong rookie debut as part of one of the NFL's most explosive offenses. De'Von Achane is teaming up with Will Anderson Jr. and Quentin Johnson, rookie cruisers themselves who both recently picked up some pro-cruiser tips. All three athletes are partnering with Pepsi Zero Sugar to encourage more rookies to enter for a chance to win a Carnival cruise and set sail, where they can create unforgettable memories and return as seasoned cruise pros.

"Embracing the rookie experience, whether on game day or at sea, is thrilling. Partnering with Pepsi Zero Sugar gives me the opportunity to inspire both future rookies and rookie cruisers to venture into new and exhilarating experiences," said Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane.

"De'Von Achane, Will Anderson Jr. and Quentin Johnston each brought something special to their NFL rookie season this year," said Scott Finlow, CMO, PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "Our goal is to channel that enthusiasm and energy into this program, allowing first-time cruise-goers to enjoy the thrill of embarking on their own rookie adventure."

From now through February 11, fans can visit PepsiRookieCruise to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win their first cruise

getaway

–

to sail at their leisure anytime over the next 12 months

–

on a Carnival ship. While guests may board as rookies, they'll return cruise-adventure-water-slide-party-try-new-cuisines pros. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void Where Prohibited. Game ends 02/11/2024. Subject to Official rules and regulations found here .

PEPSI® is the Official Soft Drink Partner of the NFL and is in its 22nd year as the presenting partner of the Pepsi® Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week and Pepsi® Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award. Pepsi® Zero Sugar is also the "Official Zero of the NFL" for the 2023-2024 season.

