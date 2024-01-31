OUR HOME ACCELERATES GROWTH WITH STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Better-For-You Family of Snack Brands Adds RW Garcia ® and Good Health ® To Its Portfolio Along With Three New Manufacturing Facilities

BOONTON, N.J., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Home , the family of brands providing delicious, wholesome snacks to communities throughout the U.S., today announced its entry into a definitive agreement with Utz Brands, Inc. ("Utz") to acquire from certain subsidiaries of Utz the R.W. Garcia ®

and Good Health®

brands , along with two new manufacturing plants, and the assumption of Utz's Las Vegas, NV facility's lease and manufacturing operation. This move significantly scales Our Home's existing platform and footprint across the country, further expanding its ability to provide great quality snacks at a great value to its customers.

"These acquisitions will diversify Our Home brands across a variety of salty snack categories, reinforcing our position as a leading independent better-for-you snacking platform," says Aaron Greenwald, Founder and CEO of Our Home . "We are proud to be building a platform and team that's dedicated to creating and delivering our products and promise to customers."

Following the close of the transaction, which is expected to occur on February 5, 2024, Our Home will have five total manufacturing facilities across the country from coast to coast. This will empower Our Home to vertically integrate across all salty sub-categories, driving streamlined and substantial growth.

The acquisition of the R.W. Garcia ® and Good Health ®

brands significantly enhance Our Home's product offerings, reinforcing Our Home's commitment to offering innovative and health-conscious products to its health-driven customers.





R.W. Garcia ® brings iconic tortilla chips, corn chips and gluten-free crackers with over 30 years of history to the Our Home portfolio. Dedicated to strict non-GMO and sustainability commitments, they prioritize making snacks as healthy as they are irresistible.

Good Health ® offers fun and flavorful snacks for various occasions without compromise alongside leading brand recognition in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic and a stable growth profile. Their broad product portfolio spans multiple flavors and formats, including pretzels, veggie chips, popcorn, puffs, fries and more.



About Our Home



Our Home

is a leading, independent Better-For-You snack platform that provides delicious, wholesome snacks at a great value. Our Home strives to create nourishing snacks that offer a warm and welcoming sense of familiarity to communities, catering to every occasion and satisfying various cravings. This commitment is demonstrated through the company's ownership of production and manufacturing facilities spanning all snack sub-categories, and a portfolio of brands that currently includes Food Should Taste Good ® , Popchips ® , Real Food From The Ground Up ® , and YOU NEED THIS ® , and [plans to welcome] R.W. Garcia ® and Good Health ® brands.



For more information on Our Home , visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

