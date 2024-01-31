Xcures Unveils Expanded AI Health Data Platform: Now Supporting All Therapeutic Areas And Is Available As Saas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The company's platform expansion transforms the value of US healthcare data by harnessing real-time, regulatory-grade data in any therapeutic area to efficiently understand the complex medical histories of patients and drive research through detailed, longitudinal datasets.

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- xCures, a trailblazer in healthcare technology, announced today the expansion of its AI-assisted medical data platform to support real-time, regulatory-grade data in any therapeutic area. Originally designed as a tool focused specifically on cancer, the company's platform expansion now serves as a comprehensive tool to collect and understand medical records for any US patient with any condition.

Harnessing AI/ML technology, xCures' platform gathers records, extracts, and aggregates data, including organizing and structuring clinical, genomic, and imaging information from diverse sources, into a searchable digital record. This solution can help any user looking to quickly find or assess key clinical information about a patient for care-related activities. This integrated approach transforms how medical professionals and researchers can understand complex patients and cohort characteristics.

Cures makes this technology available through software licenses to the platform and direct API connections embedded within existing healthcare workflow management platforms.

The system offers a patient-centric, longitudinal perspective crucial for informed decision-making.



This evolution marks another advancement that will significantly benefit those making data-driven healthcare decisions.

Because the collected data can also be de-identified it can be available for secondary research;

xCures provides the most comprehensive patient-centric longitudinal data in the form of deidentified real-world datasets that contain comprehensive insights across all providers and care locations.

"Expanding our AI platform beyond oncology marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform the value of healthcare data," said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. "We're providing access to a software platform that generates precise real-world data at the individual and cohort levels across all diseases that will accelerate groundbreaking research across many fields and directly benefit patients. "

With its ability to aggregate and interpret diverse medical records quickly and accurately, xCures' platform is a game-changer for anyone working to access and interpret retrospective and prospective healthcare or real-world data. It facilitates an in-depth understanding of medical patterns and conditions and enhances the scope of clinical trials and research across various diseases. Making this technology available across the healthcare ecosystem as a platform solution transforms the opportunity to leverage US healthcare data.

ABOUT XCURES

Launched in 2018, xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that automatically retrieves and aggregates medical records from any US care site. Data is extracted and structured within 15 minutes, to offer a sophisticated view of a patient's fully longitudinal health journey that encompasses everything from genomics to social determinants of health.

Through a variety of tools and data products, xCures provides clinically actionable, real-time insights that facilitate clinical research and care for patients, providers, and partners. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit

