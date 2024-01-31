(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per SNS Insider's research, the interplay of factors such as increasing polymer demand, environmental regulations, technological advancements, and evolving beauty standards collectively positions persulfates as a pivotal player in various sectors, promising a robust and dynamic persulfates market outlook Pune, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the size of Persulfates Market was valued at USD 825 million in 2022, with a projected increase to USD 1094.79 million by 2030, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Market Overview Persulfates, a family of powerful oxidizing agents, have garnered significant attention in various industries due to their versatile applications. Persulfates serve as initiators in the polymerization process, facilitating the production of various polymers such as acrylics and vinyl polymers. The polymer industry's robust growth directly contributes to the escalating demand for persulfates. In water treatment applications, persulfates play a crucial role in oxidizing organic and inorganic contaminants. Their effectiveness in breaking down pollutants makes them an essential component in environmental remediation efforts. Market Analysis The polymer industry is witnessing a surge in demand, driven by the growing need for lightweight materials and advanced packaging solutions. Persulfates, as essential polymerization initiators, are poised to experience heightened demand in tandem with the polymer industry's growth. As environmental concerns intensify, the need for effective water treatment solutions becomes paramount. Persulfates, with their potent oxidizing capabilities, are becoming increasingly important in addressing water pollution issues, thereby driving their demand in the water treatment sector. Changing consumer preferences and a heightened focus on personal grooming contribute to the expanding use of persulfates in cosmetics, specifically in hair bleaching formulations. This trend is expected to persist as beauty standards evolve. The continuous evolution of the electronics and semiconductor industries demands cutting-edge technologies. Persulfates, used in critical processes like etching, are expected to witness elevated demand as these industries embrace advanced manufacturing techniques. All these factors to supports exponential growth of the persulfates market. Download PDF Brochure: Persulfates Market Report Scope:

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for persulfates in various industries Increasing wastewater treatment projects Major Market Players PeroxyChem, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Fujian ZhanHua Chemical Co., United Initiators, Ak-Kim, Adeka Corporation, Hebei Jiheng Group, Yatai Electrochemistry Co. Ltd., UI VR Persulfates, RheinPerChemie, San Yuan Chemical Co. Ltd., Evonik Active Oxygens and other key players.

Key Takeaway from Persulfates Market Study



Sodium Persulfate, a powerful oxidizing agent, is gaining prominence in industries such as textiles, electronics, and cosmetics. Its versatility lies in its ability to initiate polymerization reactions and serve as a bleaching agent. The electronics industry, in particular, relies on Sodium Persulfate for etching printed circuit boards, emphasizing its crucial role in manufacturing processes. The polymers segment stands out as a key driver of the persulfates market, owing to its widespread use in polymerization reactions. Persulfates, including Sodium Persulfate, serve as initiators in the production of various polymers such as acrylics, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyethylene.

Recent Developments



Calibre, a company within the Everstone Capital portfolio, has successfully acquired RheinPerChemie GmbH from Evonik. The transaction, which involved the transfer of RheinPerChemie GmbH from Evonik to Calibre, signifies a well-thought-out strategic decision by the companies involved. Everstone Capital's backing of Calibre has provided the necessary financial support for this acquisition, positioning Calibre as a key player in the chemical landscape. United Initiators, a leading global chemical company, has recently inaugurated a cutting-edge sodium persulfates facility in Huaibei, China. Boasting an impressive annual production capacity of 10,000 tons, this state-of-the-art plant is poised to play a pivotal role in meeting the escalating demand for sodium persulfates in China and the broader Asia Pacific region.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The persulfates market is propelled by several dynamic factors that influence its growth trajectory. One of the key drivers is the increasing demand for persulfates in various industrial applications, particularly in polymer manufacturing and water treatment processes. The versatile nature of persulfates as initiators and oxidizing agents has led to their widespread adoption in the production of polymers, including plastics and rubber, driving market expansion. Additionally, the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability has boosted the use of persulfates in water treatment, where they play a crucial role in removing pollutants and contaminants. However, the market is not without its challenges and restraints. One notable restraint is the fluctuating prices of raw materials, such as hydrogen peroxide and sulfuric acid, which are integral to persulfate production. These price fluctuations can impact the overall cost structure of persulfates, posing a challenge for manufacturers to maintain competitive pricing. Companies in the industry must navigate these challenges by investing in research and development to innovate and create more sustainable and cost-effective production processes.

Key Regional Developments

The persulfates market in North America is poised for robust expansion, driven by the thriving chemical and electronics industries. The United States, in particular, stands as a major contributor, with increasing investments in water treatment and electronics manufacturing. Stringent environmental regulations and a focus on green chemistry further stimulate the adoption of persulfates in the region. Europe exhibits a steady growth trajectory in the market, propelled by the region's emphasis on sustainable development. Countries like Germany and the United Kingdom are witnessing a surge in demand, primarily due to the flourishing cosmetics and polymer industries. The Asia-Pacific region emerges as a key player in the market, fueled by rapid industrialization and urbanization. China, India, and Japan lead the demand for persulfates, driven by the expanding textile, polymer, and electronics industries.

Impact of Recession

The ongoing recession has triggered a series of demand fluctuations within the persulfates market. Industries heavily reliant on persulfates, such as polymers and electronics, have experienced a decline in production and consumption. This can be attributed to reduced consumer spending, disrupted supply chains, and overall economic uncertainty. In response to the ongoing recession, stakeholders in the market are adopting strategic measures to mitigate risks and capitalize on emerging opportunities. These measures include diversification of product portfolios, exploring new markets, and optimizing production processes to enhance cost efficiency.

