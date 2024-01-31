Europe Road Freight Transportation Market Set To Surge To $596.92 Billion By 2025, Fueled By A 6.50% CAGR Growth | AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Europe Road Freight Transportation Market by End-Use Industry and Destination: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2025,” The Europe road freight transportation market was valued at $394.15 billion in 2015, and is projected to reach $596.92 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.50% from 2020 to 2025.

A report Europe Road Freight Transportation Market offers a detailed analysis of the dynamics, segmentation, competitive landscape, investment opportunities, and factors influencing the growth of the sector. It further highlights the top entities and their strategies to thrive the dynamic industries which assist new entrants to make informed business decisions.

Road freight transportation involves the movement of goods and services from one location to another using roadways. This method typically employs dedicated trucks or vans to store and transport goods to various destinations. Widely regarded as a traditional and versatile option in logistics transportation, road freight transportation remains a prominent choice in contemporary scenarios.

Market dynamics :

The Europe road freight transportation market report is a valuable resource of market analysis which mainly focuses on the Europe region. This study presents an analytical portrayal of trends in the Europe Road freight transportation market, incorporating current patterns and future estimations to illustrate potential investment opportunities. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the power of both buyers and suppliers in the ground support equipment market share. The study also includes an assessment of opportunities within the Europe road freight transportation market, providing valuable insights for key players in their decision-making processes.

Factors influencing the growth of the Europe Road Freight Transportation Market :

The growth of the Europe road freight transportation market size is propelled by factors such as the expansion of trading activities owing to globalization, heightened emphasis of manufacturers and retailers on core competencies, and the evolution of the e-commerce industry. Moreover, risks to the goodwill of manufacturers and the limited control manufacturers have over logistics services impede the growth of the Europe road freight transport market.

Nevertheless, strategic partnerships with end users, a surge in the utilization of IT solutions and software, as well as cost-cutting initiatives and lead time reduction resulting from the adoption of multi-modal systems are expected to offer remunerative growth opportunities to the market in the upcoming years.

Recent trends in the Road Freight Transportation :

The adoption of blockchain in the road transport industry is an emerging trend in the road freight transportation market. Blockchain technology operates as a digital ledger connected to a chain of blocks, securely storing data within a cryptographically protected and decentralized network. Each block in the blockchain consists of encrypted information and a reference to the preceding block, creating a secure and tamper-resistant system that necessitates altering the entire chain to modify the data.

In the transportation industry, the integration of blockchain technology enhances operational visibility and provides stakeholders across the supply chain with the capability to efficiently monitor products throughout the logistics process. By interconnecting blocks, the technology stores comprehensive information about all involved stakeholders and the products associated with each stage.

Additionally, blockchain improves security by involving an independent third party in recording and verifying every transaction. The data integrity is further ensured as modifications require approval from all network stakeholders, preventing unauthorized editing, deletion, or addition.

Therefore, due to the numerous advantages offered by blockchain technology, road transport providers are partnering with blockchain technology providers to create platforms that enhance security and transparency in the logistics industry. These collaborative efforts are expected to be key drivers for the market's growth throughout the forecast period.

Competitive analysis of the Europe Road Freight Transportation Market :

The Europe Road Freight Transportation Market report offers a detailed analysis of the top players in the sector. It also emphasizes strategies implemented by them to sustain the highly competitive industry. The strategies involve mergers, collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, and innovative product launches.

The top players profiled in the Europe road freight transportation market report :

KUEHNE+NAGEL, DSV (DSV PANALPINA)

TURNERS (SOHAM) LTD

CMA CGM GROUP

WINCANTON PLC

DEUTSCHE POST AG (DHL GROUP)

PRIMAFRIO

A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE OF AMERICA, INC.

DB SCHENKER (DEUTSCHE BAHN GROUP (DB GROUP))

Key questions covered in the report :

Which factors are influencing the growth of the market?

Which are the fastest growing segments of the market?

What is the Compound Annual Growth Rate of Europe road freight transportation market?

Which segments are covered in the report?

What is the market size of the Europe road freight transportation market?

