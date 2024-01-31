Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates New Leftover Paint Storage Container For Touch-Up Jobs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Robert B. of Ellenwood, GA is the creator of the Touch Up Paint Kit, a multipurpose paint storage and application system. The device features an 8- or 12-ounce bottle that stores excess paint from a can or bucket, equipped with a brush or foam tip applicator lid for painting small touch-up jobs with paint stored within the bottle. Each container has an opening of 2 to 2.5 inches, and a screw top with a paint brush attached, or a 1- to 1.5-inch paint brush provided in the kit. The screw cap brush is at least one 1-inch long with an attachable handle. The foam applicator screw cap is attached to 4-ounce bottle or larger with replaceable foam applicator tips.Users can save unused paint easily and conveniently without the hassle of carrying around a bucket of paint for small touch-up work. The container is airtight with a screw-cap seal to avoid paint drying out and excessive paint waste. While the tool is used to perfectly touch up areas that need maintenance, it also eliminates messes often associated with pouring leftover paint back into a paint bucket or can. When touch up jobs are required, users can squeeze the bottle to drench the foam or brush tip with wet paint. The cap is removed, and the brush/foam tip is applied to the desired surface. The cap is then returned to the bottle for future use.Many manufacturers and retailers offer paint touch-up kits or small paint containers that cater to individuals looking to touch up small areas, fix scratches, or perform minor paint repairs. These products are particularly popular in the automotive industry, home improvement sector, and for various DIY (do-it-yourself) projects. These products are available through various channels, including automotive parts stores, home improvement stores, and online retailers. The drawback to current touch up paint containers is they are available only with pre-filled paint, forcing consumers to identify color codes for their current paint jobs and make the correct purchase. The key innovation offered by the Touch Up Paint Kit is that consumers will now be able to store their leftover paint inside this container for touch up paint work, offering a much more versatile option compared to current products on the market.Robert filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Touch Up Paint Kit product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Touch Up Paint Kit can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

