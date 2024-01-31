Ohanafy And Chillertron Join Forces To Elevate Brewery Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Ohanafy builds an integration with ChillerTron to streamline brewery operations, automate measurements, and boost efficiency

- Burt Munger, Founder at ChillerTronWILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ohanafy, a leader in beverage management solutions, proudly announces a strategic integration with ChillerTron , a state-of-the-art fermentation temperature control system. This collaboration is poised to revolutionize brewery operations by simplifying processes and enhancing overall efficiency.As a leading expert in fermentation temperature control, ChillerTron is committed to optimizing brewing conditions. The integration with Ohanafy and ChillerTron takes this commitment to the next level, automating the transfer of critical measurements seamlessly into Ohanafy's platform , eliminating manual data entry, and minimizing errors.ChillerTron's precision is leveraged as it captures data points every minute, transmitting batches of data to Ohanafy in real time. This integration ensures that Ohanafy is consistently updated with real-time information, including the current and historical setpoints, actual temperatures, glycol valve positions, and other data collected about the batch, thus providing brewers with a comprehensive and accurate overview of the fermentation process."The formation of this strategic alliance with Ohanafy signifies a shared vision for growth and excellence. Through seamless integration of our technologies and expertise, we are poised to redefine industry standards. This partnership is not just a collaboration; it's a testament to our dedication to providing unparalleled value to our customers." Burt Munger, Founder at ChillerTron.Brewers using this integrated solution can expect many benefits, including heightened visibility into brewing processes, streamlined operations, typically shorter fermentation times, and more accurate data for informed decision-making. This collaboration introduces a more user-friendly experience, enabling brewers to effortlessly monitor and update readings on crucial data points, eliminating the need for manual entry.Navigating the integration on the Ohanafy platform is intuitive. Users can easily access batches, monitor fermentation processes, and update readings on data points with ease. This represents a paradigm shift from the conventional approach of manually entering data at fixed intervals, such as once a day or month, to a continuous and dynamic update cycle in real-time, tailored to support the brewers.The integration directly addresses challenges associated with manual data entry, freeing up brewers to focus on the craft itself. Automating the data transfer process alleviates common pain points, improving efficiency and increasing brewing accuracy. With scalability in mind, the Ohanafy and ChillerTron integration caters to breweries of all sizes. Whether a small-scale craft brewery or an enterprise-level operation, the seamless functionality ensures adaptability and readiness for future growth.About OhanafyUniquely built on the world's #1 platform, Salesforce, Ohanafy's primary mission is to help beverage producers and distributors by enabling them to reclaim their valuable time, allowing them to focus on what truly matters – producing exceptional beverages and streamlining their production and distribution operations. Ohanafy provides a powerful cloud-based solution that enables beverage companies to make better data-driven decisions, resulting in improved processes, increased profits, and reduced costs. To learn more about their innovative platform, please visit .

Kirsten Kalsky

Ohanafy

+1 609-792-5062

...