Geoffrey Grammer For U.S. Congress Campaign In Maryland's 6Th Reports Raising Over $500,000 With $372,000 Cash-On-Hand

- Geoffrey Grammer, Democrat for U.S. CongressGAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, U.S.A., January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Geoffrey Grammer for United States Congress campaign in Maryland's 6th district reported raising over $500,000 and cash-on-hand of $372,000, as disclosed in their Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing submitted on January 31st, 2024. Notably, the campaign currently boasts the financial support of more than 1,000 unique donors.Carolena Lund, the Press Secretary for the Geoffrey Grammer for U.S. Congress campaign, highlighted the significance of this FEC filing, stating, "This FEC filing underscores Geoffrey's campaign is highly competitive and well-positioned to win Maryland's Democratic primary on May 14th, 2024."Lund elaborated, "Geoffrey's message, centered on improving mental health care, restoring women's reproductive rights, strengthening the economy, advocating for Maryland's labor unions, and safeguarding our democracy, resonates deeply with constituents from the 6th district. Geoffrey's distinguished background as a retired U.S. Army Colonel with 25 years of service, recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, dedicated family man, and a psychiatrist, has broadly appealed to voters and donors."In response to these achievements, Geoffrey Grammer expressed his pride in his campaign team, remarking, "I am immensely proud of my campaign team, and their unwavering dedication, for effectively spreading our message to residents of Maryland's 6th district."###_____________To gain insight into Geoffrey Grammer's campaign and its core values please watch his campaign video, which has garnered over 300,000 views on X: Securing Our Democracy_____________Geoffrey Grammer is a retired member of the United States Army. The use of his military rank, job titles, and images in uniform does not imply endorsement by the Department of the Army or the Department of Defense. Additionally, the use of individuals' names or affiliated organizations does not imply endorsement.For further information, press inquiries, or to learn more about Geoffrey Grammer's campaign, please contact Carolena Lund at 240-513-8425._____________Following his family's tradition of military service, Geoffrey Grammer served honorably for 25 years in the U.S. Army, including completing three overseas deployments. He retired in 2017 having earned the rank of Colonel. After his military service, he became the Chief Medical Officer for one of the nation's largest behavioral health practices.During his first deployment to Iraq, Geoffrey and his team traveled by convoy to care for soldiers in combat zones. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for being the main driving force behind this mission, as well as the Combat Action Badge for performing duties while under fire. He is honored to have been interviewed by Christiane Amanpour for“60 Minutes” to discuss leading mental health professionals into remote combat areas so soldiers would not have to travel to access care.Today, Geoffrey serves Marylanders by extending his expertise in treating depression through groundbreaking modalities. He is the Chief Medical Officer for Greenbrook TMS Neurohealth and is a published expert in the field of Treatment Resistant Depression.Geoffrey, his wife, Mary El, their four children – Joshua, Daniel, Riley and Philip – and their two rescue dogs, Rosie and Sandy, foster rescue puppies to socialize them for adoption.Learn more about Geoffrey Grammer for U.S. Congress at his new campaign website:

