Inventionhome® Inventor Develops Small Device Used For Retrieving Drawstrings Lost Inside Clothing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Alvin H. of Columbus, GA is the creator of the Warm-Ups String Mover, a device that offers a solution for stuck and hard to recover drawstrings on various clothing items, such as warm-ups, joggers, shorts, and more. The tool is comprised of a pair of adjustable, hard plastic tubes with hook and loop fasteners on each end, allowing for easier retrieval or removal of the stuck drawstring. The tubes are parallel to one another such that the user attaches the device to the draw string lost inside clothing to make it much easier to pull out and obtain access to the string for tightening their clothing garment. The device alleviates the tedious and time consuming process of attempting to withdraw the strings with just fingers.Currently, there are no specialized devices available that are ideal for retrieving lost drawstrings from clothing in a quick and effective manner. People may opt to use different household items like safety pins, paper clips, hook or wire hangers, and tweezers to retrieve the lost drawstring; however, these methods are time consuming and often ineffective. Sometimes, these items can accidentally put holes in clothing that require fabric repairs, taking up additional valuable time throughout the day. If these methods do not work or if the drawstring is deeply embedded, people may have to reach out to a tailor or a professional seamstress for assistance, which can be incredibly expensive. A product like the Warm-Ups String Mover is an innovative item that fills a specific niche with clothing repair and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer's product line.Alvin filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Warm-Ups String Mover product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Warm-Ups String Mover can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...