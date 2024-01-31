Dermasensor Announces Senior Medical And Commercial Hires Upon Receiving FDA Clearance Of Its First-In-Class Device

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Cody Simmons, DermaSensor CEOMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DermaSensor Inc., which recently announced FDA clearance of the first-of-its-kind, FDA Breakthrough handheld device that uses artificial intelligence to non-invasively detect the three most common types of skin cancer (Melanoma, BCC, and SCC), enlists new team members to strengthen their commitment to broaden access to effective evaluation of suspicious skin lesions by physicians across the US. These new team members are dedicated to strategically position the company for both immediate and sustained adoption of its cutting-edge technology for detecting skin cancer."We are excited to have Dr. Gary Slatko join us as our Chief Medical Officer. His expertise and dedication to advancing impactful new health technologies align seamlessly with DermaSensor's mission to equip medical professionals with impactful new technologies. Gary will play a pivotal role in the clinical adoption of, and further evidence development for, our first product, as well as the development of our pipeline indications" added Cody Simmons, DermaSensor CEO.Dr. Slatko shared his motivation for joining DermaSensor, emphasizing the importance of addressing skin cancer: "Skin cancer is a big problem, and DermaSensor's commitment to advancing prompt diagnosis and treatment aligns perfectly with my passion for improving patient outcomes. I am excited to be part of a team dedicated to making a meaningful impact in healthcare."Dr. Slatko has over 35 years of experience supporting clinical development, medical affairs, safety surveillance, and risk management of biomedical products, including 6 years at FDA. Prior leadership roles include CMO at Aquestive Therapeutics and at ParagonRx, where he provided strategic guidance on clinical development and operations, medical affairs, and drug safety.In addition to Dr. Slatko's appointment, DermaSensor is proud to introduce Ruth Stachura as the National Sales Director. Ruth brings over two decades of invaluable experience in the medical device industry, specializing in sales, leadership, and strategic navigation across complex health systems. With an undergraduate degree in nursing and an MBA in Healthcare Management from Johns Hopkins, Ruth's diverse background positions her as an exceptional leader in the field."I'm delighted to welcome Ruth to our leadership team as the National Sales Director. Her extensive experience and proven track record in the medical device industry will play a pivotal role in enhancing strategic partnerships and establishing our market presence," said Larry Anderson, Jr., Chief Commercial Officer of DermaSensor.These strategic appointments, and the recent FDA clearance, highlight DermaSensor's commitment to strengthening its leadership team and advancing its mission to provide broader access to effective skin cancer checks.About DermaSensorDermaSensor Inc. is a health technology company designing non-invasive tools to better equip primary care physicians for skin cancer detection. The DermaSensor device is an affordable, handheld tool that uses spectroscopy and algorithms to evaluate skin lesions for potential cancer in a matter of seconds. DermaSensor's mission is to provide broad access to effective skin cancer checks. The DermaSensor device is currently FDA-Cleared, CE-Marked, and is available in the U.S.

Larry Anderson

DermaSensor, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Introducing DermaSensor