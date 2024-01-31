BET99 Slashes Alert Disposition Time To 3.19 Minutes With Kinectify's AML Software Setting An Industry Record

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BET99, an online casino and sports betting brand in Ontario, Canada, embarked on a significant digital transformation in their AML compliance program by integrating Kinectify's innovative technology. The implementation of Kinectify's technology streamlined their operations and set a new industry standard in efficiency, reducing BET99's average alert disposition time from 12.59 minutes to 3.19 minutes per alert.Kinectify, a leading anti-money laundering (AML) risk management technology company serving licensed gaming operators in the US and Canada, has developed the leading all-in-one AML platform for the gaming industry, which helps streamline operations, provides visibility, and drives dramatic efficiency gains.In 2021, Kinectify developed an AML Module specific to licensed iGaming operators in Ontario (iGO operators). BET99 pioneered this technology as Kinectify's first client in Ontario, paving the way for groundbreaking automation for iGO operators across the province.“Kinectify's monitoring platform has become a key part of our compliance program, allowing us to identify potential suspicious activity quickly and efficiently and minimize risk to our business”, said Jared Beber, CEO of BET99.“BET99's engagement with Kinectify reinforces our AML and risk management programs and provides us with the cutting-edge technology necessary to remain compliant and competitive in the current Ontario market.”Engaging Kinectify's advisory services was another strategic step for BET99 that enables the BET99 compliance team to instantaneously augment their staff in real-time to address influxes of work. Staff augmentation, a common practice in AML risk management in other industries, had not been a commonly available service in gaming AML until the launch of Kinectify Advisors.“Now gaming organizations have access to cutting-edge tools and impactful services like real-time staff augmentation,” said Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify.“I'm particularly impressed with the performance of our AML module driving down unnecessary manual processes and the time it takes to decision potential suspicious activity by over 75%.”Kinectify believes in providing leading-edge technology to the gaming industry. The company recently rolled out AI-based watchlist, PEP, and adverse media monitoring in partnership with Quantifind, a premiere provider of AI-powered watchlist screening and negative news monitoring technology. In Q1 2024, Kinectify is on-schedule to deploy a range of new capabilities for gaming risk management professionals.ABOUT KINECTIFYKinectify is an intelligence and risk management technology company serving gaming operators in the US and Canada. Kinectify's modern AML and Responsible Gaming platform empowers clients to efficiently manage risk with real-time intelligence so they can focus on growing their businesses instead of being bogged down by compliance. In addition, Kinectify's advisory services enhance gaming operators' capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.To learn more about Kinectify and book a demo, visit .

