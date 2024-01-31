               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
The PCL Protechnic Consulting Limited Plans To Invest In Tanzania


1/31/2024 9:17:31 AM

On 30th January 2024, the High Commission had a discussion with Mr. Daniael Muckenhaupt, Managing Director and CEO of PCL Protechnic Consulting Limited. The discussion focused on the available investment opportunities in Tanzania. The PCL Protechnic Consulting Limited has a plan to invest in Tanzania in the near furniture. Mr. Daniel was born Kigoma Region and lived in Tanzania for more than 12 years.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria.

